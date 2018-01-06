Cavite assures continued assistance for elders

TRECE MARTIRES CITY, Cavite—The welfare of Cavite’s senior citizens is among the provincial government’s priority agenda for the coming year, with programs and assistance to benefit them.

Alvin Mojica, chief of the Cavite Provincial Cooperative, Livelihood and Entrepreneurial Development Office, who is also a Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) consultant, aired this assurance before 635 members of Cavite’s Federation of Senior Citizen Associations during the year-end party for the elders at the provincial gymnasium here.

PSWDO chief Felipa Servañez said their office hosted the event as part of the various programs to help uplift the lives and well-being of all Caviteños, especially from the senior-citizen sector, in-school and out-of-school youth, persons with disabilities, displaced and homeless constituents, persons in crisis and all other constituents.

Senior citizens, including a centenarian aged 108, who was rewarded with her cash gift, enjoyed a fun-filled day as association members rendered dance and song numbers and played instruments.

A dance presentation from the Maragondon contingent prompted everybody to stand up and move to the beat, and nobody went home empty- handed with the assorted raffle prizes and gift items.

Gov. Jesus Crispin Remulla issued a directive to pay respects to Cavite’s senior citizens and initiated various benefits and services for the elders as part of his social payback governance thrust from the people, for the people, to ensure people are provided with the adequate government services they deserve.

Remulla’s program for the elders include medical, burial, cash assistance and other services and implemented by the PSWDO.