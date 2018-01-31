‘Causers pay policy’ out by June–DOE

Energy Secretary Alfonso G. Cusi is expected to sign the proposed “causers pay policy” in June this year after it is presented to the public for comments.

“There is already a draft [circular] that will undergo public consultations. It is targeted to be signed in June 2018,” Energy Undersecretary Felix William B. Fuentebella said.

Under the causers pay principle, a corresponding penalty will be

imposed on industry players that will cause distress in the power system, triggering service interruptions to consumers.

The Department of Energy (DOE) wants to pass on the burden of shouldering the incremental cost to the generation companies, distribution utilities and grid operator “if the cause of the outage is intentional on their part, if they were negligent or incompetent.”

“This is a proposed policy that we will seriously look into together with the ERC [Energy Regulatory Commission] and have it tested. Basically, it will be determined if the cause was intentional or not, if there were lapses on their part that led to the outage, which could have been avoided in the first place,” Fuentebella said.

Cusi had said that the measure is meant “to discipline industry players and, at the same time, ensure consumers’ protection.”

“The implementation of the causers pay policy, which is a rewards-and-penalty system, will hold power-industry players accountable for forced outages.”

Fuentebella added the public consultation for the causers pay policy is scheduled this month.

“The policy aims to make the parties accountable to power interruptions and other significant occurrences. Accountability after the unbundling of the sectors is the key principle being pursued by the DOE,” he said.