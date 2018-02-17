Cauguiran pilots CIAC to new heights

CLARK INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT—With barely one year and six months in office, Alexander S. Cauguiran has brought this airport, through the Clark International Airport Corp. (CIAC), to heights never before seen since the conversion in 1993 of this former US military facility into a civil aviation complex.

Readily available records from CIAC indicate an impressive 21-percent, or P814.14-million, increase in total revenues from January to December 2017 from CIAC operations as compared to the same period in 2016.

The growth was a result of a significant increase in the number of passengers both domestic and international. Clark International Airport (CRK) generated a total of 1,514,531 passengers in 2017 that translated to a 59-percent growth as compared to 2016 figures.

There are now 420 weekly flights with an average of 65 daily flights, as compared to only seven flights a week before Cauguiran assumed as OIC of CIAC in the last quarter of 2016.

The new flights mounted by Philippine Airlines (PAL), additional flight frequencies, and base training flights are notable on the 2017 revenue figures. In addition, the new leases and increase in other business income as a result of the improved collection of vehicle parking and check-in counter fees and miscellaneous income contributed to the revenue growth.

For the period of January to December, CIAC generated a total net income amounting to P174.93 million, which is equivalent to a 126-percent increase, as well as an Ebitda (earnings before taxes, interests, taxes, depreciation and amortization) of P357.84 million, translating to a 32-percent growth as compared to 2016.

In addition, CIAC did not incur penalty charges from delayed payments or settlement of loan amortizations and interest payments to Philippine Veterans Bank and Land Bank of the Philippines.

Traffic highlights summary

The summary of the 2017 new flights for domestic and international passengers include Cebu Pacific with destinations in Kalibo, Aklan, starting last October 30; China Eastern to Pudong, China, starting last October 18; Jetstar Airways to Singapore starting last November 28; and PAL to Cebu starting on January 30; Davao February 1; Busuanga March 26; Puerto Princessa March 28; Basco, Batanes, October 1; Masbate and Catarman beginning December 1; Calbayog December 2; Bacolod and Tagbilaran, Bohol, starting December 15; Cagayan de Oro December 16; Virac, Catanduanes, December 18; and Incheon January 1.

There are now four new airlines—Philippines Air Asia, Air Swift, China Eastern and Jetstar Airways—with 13 new domestic destinations: Bacolod, Basco, Busuanga, Cagayan de Oro, Calbayog, Catarman, Davao, El Nido, Kalibo, Masbate, Puerto Princesa, Tagbilaran and Virac; and a new international destination in Pudong, China.

It can be noted that the domestic-aircraft movement at CRK grew substantially from 360 to 5,399 represented by a 1,400-percent increase during the comparative year with the entry of PAL’s domestic air services for Basco, Cebu, Davao, Puerto Princesa, Busuanga, Masbate, Catarman, Calbayog, Bacolod, Cagayan de Oro, Tagbilaran and Virac; Air Asia Philippines’s domestic air services for Kalibo, Davao and Caticlan; Cebgo’s domestic air services for Caticlan and Busuanga; Air Swift’s domestic air services for El Nido; and Cebu Pacific’s air service for Kalibo.

As a result of additional air services, the domestic air-passenger market also witnessed an impressive growth in 2017. CRK posted 431,343 domestic passengers in 2017, equivalent to a 736-percent increase from the previous year.

CRK registered 23-percent and 20-percent increases in aircraft and passenger movement, respectively, for its international operations. The increased flight frequency of Cebu Pacific Air to Hong Kong from seven to 10 per week, the entry of PAL’s sole international destination, Incheon; the inaugurated flights of China Eastern for Pudong, China, air service and Jetstar Airways’s Singapore air service led to the positive operational performance of CRK.

Overall, CRK recorded a 103-percent rise in aircraft movement at 12,620 and a 59-percent increase in passenger traffic, totaling 1,514,531 passengers, surpassing the 1,315,757 highest recorded figure in 2012.

Cauguiran said much of the increase is attributed to the breakthrough entry of PAL, as it aims for CRK to be its secondary hub.

On average, the daily aircraft movement for year 2017 was 35, composed of 20 international and 15 domestic flight movements with an average of 4,149 passengers passing through the airport terminal daily. Of the passengers, 2,967 were for international destinations, while 1,182 were for domestic destinations.