Catching up with Marcus Adoro

WHEN thinking of former Eraserheads guitarist Marcus Adoro, one would probably conjure images of his Bohemian nature.

He was one musician who didn’t care much about the trappings of success.

Now the former E-head enjoys relative obscurity as he has relocated to La Union to live the life of a surfer.

“I became a beach boy,” he quipped one Tuesday night outside the Pablo Gallery inside Cubao Expo, where former bandmate Raymund Marasigan and his electronic band Squid 9 was holding a listening party for their new album.

He declared: “I’m living the life of what the Beach Boys sang about.”

Eventually the music bug bit him, and Adoro returned with Markus Highway that combines rock and surf music. “A soundtrack to my life at that time.”

Make no mistake, he still surfs and he has his own hidey-hole in the surfing town of San Juan. But right now, he has his hands full on two other things.

Schedules and surfing

CURRENTLY, Adoro is doing some bit of acting with an actual speaking role in Timmy Harn’s upcoming film “Dog Days: Pinoy Hoop Dreams” about an Amerasian chasing a dream that takes him on a journey.

“It’s a mixed genre that is exciting,” he succinctly put, as the guitarist had had cameos and appearance over the years—but this one has more meat into the acting bones.

“Meron challenges, but it is fun.”

And he also is putting up a new guitar and blues-based band together. Adoro was only recently able to acquire a female lead.

“Sa ngayon, aayusin muna namin yung mga kanta bago kami mag-gig or mag-record.”

“Then balik ako ng La Union this weekend—to surf,” he said with a chuckle.

You have to appreciate this musician who marches to the beat of his own drum, unmindful of trends.

We talked about Squid 9’s new album Circuit Shorts, and Adoro’s initial foray into the genre.

“Nung na-introduce ako sa electronic music, I felt born again,” he revealed. “Alam ko lang mag-gitara, pero heto wala akong alam. Ang daming butones. Tignan natin kung ano kaya.”

Under the name Electronic Coups, the music sounded at times like 1980s German band Trio and often, ambient, as Adoro made use of samples from ordinary noise: from ceiling fans to GI Joe films.

“Parang mood music din yung electronica. Kukuha ka ng inspirasyon sa pang-araw-araw na buhay.”

Being low profile

ADORO admitted he misses the pace, while being inspired by Squid 9’s new work. There was a gleam in his eyes as he listened to the music in the background.

He raised his beer can to the direction of Marasigan and smiled. “I hope to go back into it. Maybe not soon, but in the near future.”

“Marami kaming mga hilig,” he said of his old bandmates. “Kahit naman sina Ely (Buendia) at Buddy (Zabala). We all have our passions and we want to do as much as we can, while we can.”

“Meron ako mga interests na hindi ko basta basta na-share kasi mas low profile ako. But hopefully soon, regular na ulit yung tugtugan.”

Adoro also noted that his former bandmates have released their new work on vinyl and cassette—something he admitted is on his bucket list.

“Soon… Soon… Sa tamang oras, maglalabas din tayo. But who knows, maybe [in an] eight-track, para todo na!”

Adoro laughed.

Then he drank what was left of his beer and disappeared into the night.