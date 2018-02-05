Catching an infectious spirit in Singapore, a land passion-powered and possibility-filled

Make 2018 your most passion filled-year yet by gaining new and wonderful experiences in Singapore, a place where dreams are turned into realities and possibilities are always explored. Take inspiration from the country’s spirited culture through its world-class attractions, stunning architecture, delicious food, and dedicated people to fully understand its newest tourism brand, “Passion Made Possible”.

A perfect Singapore getaway may just be within your reach at the Travel Tour Expo 2018 on February 9 to 11, 2018 with its special rates and packages. Just avail from the participating airlines and travel agents at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City and stand a chance to win exciting prizes at the Singapore Pavilion, located at booth 432 – 411.

Here’s a line-up of the coolest and newest possibilities in store for you in Singapore.

New possibilities to explore

Singapore reinforces its title as the “Garden City” with a new addition to the Botanical Gardens, the Ethnobotany Garden. A nature lover’s dream, the diverse garden is split into four zones based on the plants’ purpose which include craft or construction, domestic, medicinal, and spiritual. This new attraction is special not just because of the beautiful, lush greenery one can find, but the immersive, one-of-a-kind experiences visitors can gain from the workshops, hands-on activities and learning journeys that allow them to nurture a new-found appreciation for nature.

Aside from going on a serene journey around a garden filled with Southeast Asia’s finest flora, how about taking an exhilarating adventure among nets, giant Zorb balls, slides and mazes? Airzone has got adrenaline-junkies covered with the world’s first suspended net playground. Located at the City Square Mall, this massive attraction spreads across six floors with exciting mazes, slides between levels and a ball pit with 10,000 balls. Have fun inside giant Zorb balls, play dodge ball at the game and activity zone and experience the thrills of a trapeze artist in this awesome playground.

Another adrenaline-charged experience awaits at Sentosa’s newest attraction, AJ Hackett. On the shores of Siloso Beach, the colossal 50-meter structure offers a thrilling playground where fearless risk-takers can take an exciting dive from atop its Bungy Tower, whoosh and swoop in with its high-speed giant swing, take a death-defying walk on its 44-meter Vertical Walkway, and enjoy the feeling of walking on air in the glass booths found at the open-air SkyBridge.

Revamped attractions

For the newly-renovated Maritime Experiential Museum in Resorts World Sentosa, it’s all about taking visitors on a voyage of epic proportions. The experiential journey includes exhibits of intricate ship models, fun workshops on navigation, nautical charts and knot tying, and exciting simulations that will transport you along the Maritime Silk Route, get you in an adventure with pirates and take you on a terrifying voyage into stormy seas.

After experiencing what it’s like to be a sailor at sea, step into another world and meet your favorite superheroes at Madame Tussauds Singapore with its new Marvel 4D experience. Watch a fun, action-packed 4D movie, localized to feature some of the country’s top attractions in the film’s background, with high-impact special effects. Strike a pose with Captain America and Iron Man, the newest additions to their wax figure family and even try out Iron Man’s armor to channel the hero in you.

Passion-powered events and activities

Soak up some culture at Singapore’s biggest Lunar New Year celebration, the Chingay Parade. The word Chingay means “the art of costume and masquerade” so it’s no surprise that the vibrant parade includes spectacular floats, dancing dragons, stilt walkers, and so much more. With the largest street performance and float parade in Asia, one can witness the colorful ethnic diversity of the country as different races perform in their traditional costumes.

Another annual event that everyone looks forward to is i Light Marina Bay, Asia’s leading sustainable light art festival. On its sixth edition, visitors can expect 20 sustainable light art installations. They can also check out the Art-Zoo installation at The Float, which is perfect for kids and kids-at-heart with a playground that resembles a zoological garden with huge inflatable animals.

It’s also an exciting year in the entertainment scene as back Ultra Singapore, the world’s premiere electronic music festival, returns in June tofeature blockbuster artists and the freshest DJs. There are also more to look forward to as the biggest names, including artists like Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, The Script, and many more, are coming to the country to perform one-of-a kind concerts.

So pack your bags, book that ticket and fly on over to explore the Lion City and infuse some of the country’s fiery spirit into your year!