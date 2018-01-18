Catch a star-studded movie experience at SM Cinema

This year, SM Cinema offers Filipino movie patrons a jam-packed January filled with local movies. Home to our country’s biggest movies and stars, SM Cinema adds to its roster Pinoy films that will make you laugh and cry.

Instalado (January 19) Imagine a world where you can purchase knowledge and implant it in your brain! Catch Jason Paul Laxamana’s sci-fi flick as it introduces a concept from the not-so-distant future, while underlying the disadvantages of different social classes.

Mr. and Mrs. Cruz (January 24) From the director of Kita Kita comes another heart-warming film about learning to love after a heartbreak. Join two strangers on their quest to find themselves—and each other—in Palawan.

Lila (January 26) It’s time to freak out with this eerie, multi-awarded film about a girl who moves into a stranger’s home. Discovering a journal, she begins to be haunted and tortured in a house she cannot escape. Catch this in Cinelokal!

Changing Partners (January 31) Learn the real love and heartache that comes in a relationship as we follow the life of a couple who have a 15-year age gap. With the woman being the older one in the relationship, the priorities and issues that were once masked by their infatuation and love are now what may tear them apart. Will their relationship last, or will their differences break up their life together?

