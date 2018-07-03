Casa de Memoria to celebrate 12th auction with decorative art

Casa de Memoria will open a treasure trove of decorative art and design pieces this July 7, 2018. On its 12th auction, Casa de Memoria will present a new collection that merges beauty and function with a myriad of items both opulent and purposeful. The stunning pieces are more than just displays but are instruments that enable collectors to imbibe “The Casa Living”.

Perfect for working spaces and home offices is a 1960-era José Espinho and Olaio trapezoidal shelf bar. Hailing from Portugal, this classic piece has a dual-columned body with one fall-front section and various sliding-doored cupboards and shelving. Its neo-rustic style which features clean lines, exotic wood and metal, adds effortless sophistication to any room.

Delicate crystal ware can greatly enhance an interior and the designs of famous Czech glass artist, Frantisek Halama, make for both elegant and useful accents for the home. The first is an exquisite vase which bears relief of a spa colonnade or pavilion. “Day of Dreams”, a whole-ground angular glass container with a lid featuring motif of a woman in repose with a daisy flower can store jewelry and other valuables. There is also the pink crystal caddy, aptly named “Roses”, with a heart-shaped surface surrounded by a motif of roses in bloom.

In the dining area, one can place the intricate silver Paliteiros or toothpick holders. This lot features a pinecone on a cup with a square base and scrolled feet embellished with floral and foliate motifs.

Another functional yet beautiful item on auction is a wooden cigar box carrying on its panel a landscape painting by internationally-acclaimed Filipino artist, Romeo Tabuena. Serving various purposes, the box was also used to store chalk by artwork’s owner, a personal friend of the artist.

Adorn the family chapel or altar with an ornate ivory piece of the Hispano-Filipino carving of Cristo Expirante or the dying Christ on the cross. The ivory triptych is accentuated with silver cantoneros, ineres, and rayos and displays several religious icons.

“For this auction, we wanted to go against the usual perception that art is just for display. We wanted to show that beautiful works of art make for great decorations but can also have practical uses as well,” shared by Camille Lhuillier, Casa de Memoria marketing manager.

The 12th auction of Casa de Memoria is on July 7, 2018 at its showroom along Jupiter Street in Makati City. The collection will be available for preview at the showroom starting on June 27 – July 6, 2018 from 10 o’clock in the morning until 6 o’clock in the evening. For inquiries, visit casadememoria.com or call (02) 7720414. Collection catalogues are available.