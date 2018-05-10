Casa de Memoria celebrates 2ndanniversary

Intricate craftsmanship from the 17th to the 20th century takes center stage in the 2nd anniversary auction of Casa de Memoria on May 5. The latest collection reveals lots that include paintings, furniture, glass and crystal, metalwork, silver, and ivory.

“It is an exciting time for art collectors and enthusiasts. It has been two years since we first hit the auction gavel, and now we are celebrating our 11th auction with one of our most comprehensive collections to date. These pieces have been part of private collections from Europe and Asia that have been passed to the care of one generation to the next,” said Camille Lhuillier, Casa de Memoria marketing manager.

The recently concluded anniversary preview was graced by the newest ambassador of the auction house – renowned artist and art enthusiast Heart Evangelista-Escudero. During the introduction, Heart revealed that she was often intimidated by auction houses, but felt right at home at Casa de Memoria.

The evening also gathered some of Metro Manila’s avid art enthusiasts and collectors for a sneak peek of the carefully-selected pieces from across the European continent and a few exquisite ones from Asia.

Standing out in the collection are a pair of Sevres-style porcelain hand-painted vases rising to approximately two feet, an assortment of great antique silver, a fall-front secretaire with marquetry in wood and ivory of Edwardian period design, an intricate sterling silver palitera, and the early-day portrait studies of Filipino artist Romeo Tabuena.

One of the best-selling objects in every auction at Casa de Memoria is the paliteraor metal toothpick holder that completes every lavish banquet. With its sophisticated detailing, one of the palitera designs in the collection is that of a Roman soldier with a raised sword and shield, with the latter being perforated to hold the toothpicks. Made with Portuguese silver, the palitera bears the assay mark dated in the 20th century.

Another interesting piece is a late 19th century rectangular silver tray in Napoleon III style from Portugal’s most popular silversmiths of Leitão & Irmão. Other Portuguese silver pieces in the lot are from the coastal trading town of Porto in Portugal, with all pieces bearing their makers’ mark.

The ivory pieces in the collectionbring together a rare mixture of sculptures of Greek mythical gods Artemis and Apollo, a meticulously detailed sculpture of a Chinese family in a traditional house, and a diptych with horsemen carved in the interiors with geometric carvings on the exterior, all dating back from the 19th century, and a rare 17th century Hispano-Filipino depiction of the Santo Niño Peregrino.

Leading the glass and crystal collection of the lot is a rococo revival gilt wooden mirror filled with history from France. Combing through the pieces, one would chance upon a pair of ornate Napoleon III-style glass cornucopias on ormolu basea decorative sculpture made of agate depicting a vegetal and fish motif, and a cameo glass vase by Galle.

The collection has a total of 193 heritage pieces that are living proof of the expertise of the artists of a different time.

Casa de Memoria will auction off this collection at its show room along Jupiter Street in Makati City on May 5. For inquiries, visit casadememoria.com or call (02) 7720414. Collection catalogues are available.