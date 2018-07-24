Carpio declines automatic nomination for CJ post

ACTING Chief Justice Antonio T. Carpio has officially declined his automatic nomination for the Chief Justice position that was left vacant with the ouster of Chief Justice Maria Lourdes A. Sereno last month.

“I am declining my automatic nomination for Chief Justice,” Carpio said in a letter addressed to the Judicial and Bar Council (JBC).

Carpio’s decision not to vie for the CJ post has left four other senior associate justices— Presbitero Velasco Jr., Teresita Leonardo de Castro, Diosdado Peralta and Lucas Bersamin— as possible contenders for the post.

However, the four have yet to signify whether they are interested in the position.

The JBC earlier announced that the five senior associate justices of the Supreme Court are automatically nominated for the post.

However, former Chief Justice Hilario G. Davide Jr. raised the possibility of their automatic inclusion in the short list of nominees after Carpio expressed his disinterest to be appointed as Sereno’s replacement out of delicadeza considering that he voted against the granting of the quo warranto petition.

Davide pointed out that “delicadeza should no longer be invoked because the decision in the quo warranto case is final.”

He added that “personal consideration must now yield to the demands of public interest.”

This developed as Justice Secretary Menardo I. Guevarra on Tuesday confirmed that the JBC will require all nominees including the five senior associate justices of the SC to formally accept their nomination before they can be considered for the position that was left vacant owing to the ouster of Sereno last month.

Guevarra, one of the members of the seven-man JBC panel, said the rule requiring consent of the nominee for a Judiciary post will as stay as agreed upon by the council during its meeting last Friday.

“The same rule will continue to be applied; the nominee, even the most senior one, must agree to be nominated,” Guevarra said in a text message.

The contenders for the post should first accept their nomination prior to the submission of the requirements such as bank statements, Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net worth and other documents.