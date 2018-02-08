Caritas Manila to launch ‘Alay Kapwa 40 for 40’ campaign

AS response to the situation of Mayon Volcano in the province of Albay, for the internally displaced people (IDP) of Lanao del Sur due to the Marawi siege, and other disasters and emergencies, and fulfill our principle “daig ng maagap ang sakit at sakuna”, we in Caritas Manila are extending our effort to assist and help many affected people through our “Alay Kapwa 40 for 40” campaign beginning on Ash Wednesday, February 14.

During the 40 days of Lent from Ash Wednesday to Holy Saturday, we are encouraging the Catholic faithful to abstain from certain food, habits, luxuries, or undertake physical sacrifices. In turn, from these things that one has given up, one can save at least P40 a day and support the Alay Kapwa 40 for 40 campaign.

The campaign is part of “Alay Kapwa,” the annual Lenten evangelization and fund-raising program of the Church for social services of the poor and most in need, especially during times of disaster. It aims to raise awareness and funds that will be used to provide immediate help during times of emergencies through Caritas Damayan, the Preventive Health and Disaster Management program of Caritas Manila.

Pledges and inspiring stories of Lenten sacrifices will be acknowledged in the Good Samaritan program of Radio Veritas airing Monday to Friday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

To know more about the Alay Kapwa 40 for 40 campaign and other means to support Caritas Manila, please call 254-5519 or 562-0020 to 25.

****

To know more about Caritas Manila, visit or follow us on Facebook: CaritasManilaInc. For your donations, please call our DonorCare lines 563-9311, 564-0205, 0999-7943455, 0905-4285001 and 0929-8343857.