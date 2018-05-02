Cardinals, Red Warriors prevail

THE Mapua Cardinals continue to impress.

The mostly homegrown Cardinals lost the lead but rallied to upend a young and talented National University (NU) side, 87-82, to win their third match in the Filoil Flying V Preseason Cup on Wednesday at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

After NU rookie Dave Ildefonso tied the match for the seventh and last time with a free throw at 78-all and with 2:26 to play, Mapua’s Lawrence Victoria hit two free throws and a tough turn around jumper over Ildefonso for a huge four-point lead with 1:43 left.

Returning NU gunner JV Gallego, who sat out a year because of academic concerns, hit two free throws, but Victoria added three more charities as NU self-destructed once more in the end game.

Against San Beda last week, NU tied the match at 61-all, but the Red Lions closed out the match with a 10-0 run to take the game.

Mapua led 45-34 at the half through patient execution and teamwork. NU, however, opened the third period with a 13-0 run to take the lead. Mapua answered right back with veteran swingman Cedric Pelayo hitting three consecutive triples for a 54-49 lead.

NU took one last lead at 77-75 following a Chino Mosqueda lay-up, but Pelayo rifled in another trey, and the Cardinals wrested the lead they would not relinquish.

Rookie Warren Bonifacio led Mapua with 25 points and 12 rebounds as he outwitted a much taller NU center Issa Gaye, who finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Pelayo added 17 points, including five triples, while Victoria chipped in 13 points.

JV Gallego led NU with 16 points, while Ildefonso scored 15 all off strong drives.

“I think it helped that we started preparing early,” noted Pelayo of the strong teamwork of the Carinals. “Last Filoil [in 2017], we were 0-6, and we just really worked hard to improve.”

The University of the East (UE) Red Warriors, with incoming Head Coach Joe Silva watching from the back, outlasted turnover prone Emilio Aguinaldo College Generals, 73-59, in their tournament debut.

Alvin Pasaol scored 13 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead UE. Philip Manalang added 23 points.

“I think that UE is one import away from challenging for a Final Four slot in the UAAP [University Athletic Association of the Philippines],” noted Silva, who won two UAAP juniors titles with Ateneo where he also played during his school days. “We have good and competitive players, and we hope we can help them compete much better.”

Silva’s former head coach in Ateneo where he apprenticed for a number of years, Jamike Jarin, said: “I am proud that we won championships together. I am proud that he won on his own. And I am even more proud that he is now given this opportunity. It is well deserved.”