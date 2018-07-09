Car sector hit by 9.7% sales dip, but coping

THE automobile industry had expected 2018 would be a tough year with the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) in place, but other factors, domestic and global alike, have since made it doubly hard for vehicle importers to remain on firm footing under the new tax regime.

Overall sales of dealers belonging to the Association of Vehicle Importers and Distributors was down by 9.7 percent from January to May. During that period, total units sold of Avid member-dealers stood at 35,931 vehicles as against 39,158 vehicles last year.

Passenger car sales declined by 6.5 percent, while commercial vehicles sales fell by 11.3 percent across all segments, except for trucks, buses and pickups—units that were spared of additional duties under the TRAIN.

Yes, the new tax law tempered consumer demand for big-ticket items, Avid President Maria Fe Perez-Agudo said, but it is not the sole factor for lower sales of imported cars in the first half of the year.

In an interview with the BusinessMirror, Agudo said: “Higher prices certainly tend to reduce the demand for vehicles, specifically those in the higher-priced brackets. However, we cannot attribute this drop to TRAIN alone.”

“To a certain extent, higher taxes on petroleum products, coupled with uncertainties in the international oil market, may have also affected the performance of the [automobile] industry. Higher petroleum prices raise the total cost of owning vehicles; hence, consumers tend to have a more conservative approach toward products that might have higher total cost of ownership,” she added.

The government is expecting Dubai crude oil price to range from $55 to $70 per barrel this year, before stabilizing $50 to $65 per barrel next year.

Apart from this, Agudo said the automobile industry could suffer heavily from the Central Bank’s decision to raise main policy rates by 25 basis points in June. The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) hiked its rates anew in a bid to arrest the effects of rising inflation.

“The BSP’s move to manage excess liquidity in the market has consequently raised borrowing rates. With [the automobile] industry sales being highly dependent to bank-financed purchases, higher bank policy rates could curb overall total industry sales,” Agudo said.

The Avid chief explained that some buyers opted to purchase their units last year, when prices of dozens of vehicles were significantly lower. On the other hand, she said other buyers are in a wait-and-see mode, holding on to their money in anticipation of newer models bound for market launch in the latter half of the year.

Jordan V. Sarcia of Biñan, Laguna, admitted it would have been better if he purchased his Suzuki Celerio last year when prices of vehicles were relatively lower. He said he spent over P700,000 for his imported car, bought just last May.

Sarcia said he would have opted for a Toyota brand, which he noted is priced lower, but explained that he was already eyeing a Celerio since last year. This determination to pursue the unit he wanted made him decide to buy the imported car in spite of its higher price.

Agudo said vehicle importers have encountered various challenges in previous years, and she is confident they are more than capable to rebound from the effects of the TRAIN.

“We expect the effects of the TRAIN law to be short term and transitional, foreseeing that the need for vehicles will continue to rise and that the market will eventually adjust to the new tax regime. Consumers are still adjusting to new income and new commodity price levels,” Agudo said.

Sweet spot: E-vehicles

One of the opportunities Avid member-dealers are looking closely at is breaking into the growing market of electric vehicles. These vehicles were not imposed excise taxes under the TRAIN, and Agudo said it presents a sweet spot for them.

“As mentioned, the additional excise tax has had immediate impact on the passenger car and local commercial vehicle segments. However, tax exemptions on electric vehicles have placed Avid in a favorable position to break into this emergent market,” Agudo said.

“The industry has encountered various challenges in the past years, and we are more than capable of adjusting to these. New players, new brands and new models are coming in, dealerships are expanding into the regions [and] I think all these developments compel us to pursue more opportunities that will enable the industry to adapt to the shifting times and needs of the Filipino,” she added.

Boon from ‘Build, Build, Build’

Agudo also placed her hopes of better infrastructure under the “Build, Build, Build” program of the government, which will receive 70 percent of the estimated P121.2-billion revenue stream of the TRAIN.

“The automotive industry will largely benefit from the infrastructure program, as it connects cities, facilitates business and trade, enables better transport and improves access to rural areas nationwide. Once completed, these big-ticket projects, such as highways, roads and airports, allow new industries to develop, showing our advanced and sustained capacity for growth; thus, putting us at par with other [Southeast Asian] countries,” Agudo said.

The TRAIN imposed excise taxes of 4 percent for vehicles up to P600,000; 10 percent for over P600,000 to P1 million; 20 percent for over P1 million to P4 million; and 50 percent for hybrid vehicles. No excise tax was slapped on electric-powered cars.

It also placed excise tax on oil of up to P6 over the next three years: P1 in 2018, P2 in 2019 and P3 in 2020. Essential petroleum products, such as diesel, kerosene and LPG, were levied with lower rates.

With a report from Gillian Villanueva