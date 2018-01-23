‘Capitalism with a heart’ v. 3.0 gains more advocates in PHL

Conclusion

ONE man is shrugging off the superb performance of the Philippine economy: Antonio S. Yap.

The founder of the Benita & Catalino Yap Foundation (BCYF) believes determining if social-development schemes benefit desired stakeholders go beyond the GDP.

Government economists on Tuesday said the “performance of the Philippine economy remains on target, hitting a solid 6.6-percent growth rate in the last quarter of 2017.”

“This stable performance brings our full-year growth in 2017 to 6.7 percent—a strong finish that keeps our position as one of the fastest-growing economies in Asia, after China’s 6.9 and Vietnam’s 6.8 percent,” Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto M. Pernia said in a news briefing.

However, for Yap, relying on the tool to measure the economy has shown the GDP rate is not adequate as a barometer of growth and social progress.

Although using GDP remains useful, it is commonly known that economic growth is just one element of development, he said. Nowadays, “happiness” and “well-being” are also used as metrics in measuring development.