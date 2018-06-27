Canon Marketing Philippines Inc. and Chinese General Hospital and Medical Center launch partnership to revamp and modernize the hospital’s operations through digital transformation

As a global leader in total digital imaging solutions, Canon Marketing Philippines Inc. (CMPI) announced last April 5, 2018 a new partnership with Chinese General Hospital and Medical Center (CGHMC), owned and operated by the Philippine Chinese Charitable Association Inc. (PCCAI), one of the oldest hospitals in the Philippines founded in 1878 during the Spanish occupation located in Blumentritt, Manila. The alliance aims to vastly improve the hospital’s document management to boost its overall performance across departments and continuously provide exceptional quality service, keeping up with today’s digitized environment.

“This partnership is one of the highly-anticipated ventures we are excited to announce and we are truly delighted to finally share it with everyone. We are proud to have been entrusted by Chinese General Hospital and Medical Center as their partner upon undergoing a multitude of seemingly daunting internal changes that are for the ultimate benefit of improving their services and achieving long-term business objectives,” said Kazuhiro Ozawa, Canon Marketing Philippines Inc. President & CEO. “This is a milestone for CMPI as we aggressively aim to enable companies, small and large alike, to promote and improve work efficiency by adopting Canon’s end-to-end business solutions. We are honored to be working with an institution that pushes digital transformation to truly fulfill its mission to be of service to those in need,” he added.

CGHMC was a paper-intensive business since its conception, and with the influx of technology made available in the country, the hospital has long been hoping to improve its services to be at par with the numerous medical institutions in the industry. With Canon’s Document Management System (DMS) called Therefore™, one of the four systems to be further implemented, the hospital has had incremental improvements in document retention, for both employees and internal workflows to function efficiently, economically, and securely.

“It has only been a few months since the commencement of this partnership, and we are already seeing positive changes. Currently being maximized by our Medical Records, Accounting, and HR Departments, we have seen improvements across our Hospital Information System (HIS), Document Management System (DMS), Human Resource Information System (HRIS) and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP),” shares Dr. James Dy, President and CEO of Chinese General Hospital and Medical Center. “We are aware that the long-term vision we have for the hospital will not happen overnight but we are confident that we will eventually reap its maximum benefits for everyone here at CGHMC who are committed to providing only the excellent quality healthcare for our patients,” added Dy.

Advertisement

Dr. James Dy is the incumbent President and CEO of Chinese General Hospital and Medical Center and famously known as a humanitarian and philanthropist. He is a commissioned Rear Admiral officer at the Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary, Commander of the Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary Executive Squadron, Chairman Emeritus of PCCAI and the Filipino Chinese General Chamber of Commerce Inc., Governor for Finance of PHILCONSA, and Governor and National Treasurer of the Philippine Red Cross. His list of achievements include, among many, the establishment of the hospital’s Heart Institute, Linear Accelerator (LINAC), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) departments, Wound Healing and Diabetic Centers, expansion of doctors’ clinics in the Medical Arts Building and the acquisition of advanced medical equipment such as the newest CT Scanner.

“We are delighted to have Canon as our chosen partner for CGHMC’s digital transformation, and we are grateful how Canon supports us at every stage of this advancement which is an integral part of what we as a medical institution stand for. The Document Management System (DMS) we adopted from Canon has been the game-changer since it served as a stepping stone for the improvements across different departments in the hospital. Also, with the ongoing process of digitizing 8M documents, Canon is the befitting partner to ensure the success of this development. We foresee challenges along the way, but we believe we can seamlessly surpass these as we work hard together to achieve the same end-goal. In the coming years, we aim to have a complete and modern medical facility, expand our laboratory, dialysis, rehab, and chemotherapy centers, remodel the hospital’s façade, and establish CGHMC’s Cancer Center to complement the numerous improvements we are proud to have already achieved,” shared Dy.