Canadian garbage: Enough is enough

While the matter is not on the top of the list of national concerns, it is on the list of the “Top 10 Ways to Make the Philippines Look Like a Fool.” That is the shipping of Canadian garbage to the Philippines.

This situation first arose when it was discovered that a total of 50 container vans arrived in six batches at the Manila International Container Terminal from June to August 2013. Supposedly containing recyclable plastic scrap materials, these were shipped by Chronic Plastics Inc., an export company based in Ontario, Canada. The declared value for 19 of the containers was P3.9 million.

Why any company would pay between $3,000 and $6,000 to ship even one container of garbage 5,936 nautical miles away seems a mystery. Actually, it is not. Some people on both sides of the Pacific Ocean are making money off this deal.

From December 2013 to January 2014, at least 50 more containers of garbage were discovered entering the Philippines illegally. Then again, in January, another 18 containers were opened containing plastic bottles, plastic bags, newspapers, household garbage and used adult diapers. We wonder what it is with the Canadians that they cannot figure out how to properly dispose of their newspapers and dirty diapers without sending them halfway around the world.

According to news reports, the Department of Foreign Affairs complained to the Canadian Embassy, and its Ambassador called for a meeting between representatives of the two countries. The conclusion is that the Canadian government “has no domestic or international authority to compel the shipper to return the shipment to Canada.” The Ambassador then said that, while Canadian law imposes penalties on violations of import and export laws, it does not provide a mechanism to compel the return of illegal shipments to the port of origin. Except we cannot find any record of the Canadian government taking any action against the shippers.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau came to the Philippines in November 2015 and was treated as “The Foreign Leader Most Filipinas Would Like to Marry.” But as far as his illegal garbage goes, he is “The Foreign Leader Who Cares The Least.”

Coming back to the Philippines this year, Trudeau is asked about the 1,300 tons of waste materials illegally shipped from Canada to the Philippines. He responded that it is now theoretically possible to get it back, but the issue is who will pay for it.

In November 2015 Trudeau said: “Well, I think, going forward, we need to ensure that if a situation like this were to arise once again that the Canadian government has more power to actually demand action from the companies responsible.”

Well, here is our suggestion Mister Prime Minister. Enforce your own laws on illegal exports. If found guilty of that violation, penalize and fine the Canadian company Chronic Plastics Inc. an amount equal to the cost of returning your garbage back to your country, and you pay for the shipping costs. Problem solved. And make sure it does not happen again.

While in Manila, Trudeau expressed great concern about human rights in the Philippines, as well as in other Southeast Asian countries, including Myanmar. That may be completely justified. While there is no moral equivalent between what Trudeau was speaking of, nonetheless, some of the Canadian garbage was potentially so toxic, the Bureau of Customs refused to open them, fearing that the waste could further contaminate the surroundings.