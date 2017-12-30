‘Calamities no match for Christian hope, joy’

TACLOBAN City—Despite the damage brought on by Typhoon Urduja that recently struck Eastern Visayas, including Biliran Island province, Msgr. Rex Ramirez, bishop-elect of Naval, believes Christian hope and joy remain stronger than tragedy.

“In this season of Christmas, despite the calamities that happen we could say that there is no darkness that overcomes the light,” he said.

Ramirez, who visited Naval few days ago, expressed confidence that the people retain their hope despite the disaster

Keeping hope alive

“Our Christian hope and joy [are] not extinguished by calamities,” he said.

He emphasized that one thing that keeps man’s hope alive is the support and cooperation of people around him and the concrete initiatives for disaster-risk reduction.

Naval, the capital of Biliran, along with other interior towns, such as Almeria, suffered millions of pesos worth of damage to infrastructure due to devastating flash floods and landslides.

The nonstop moderate to heavy rain brought on by Urduja softened the soil in affected places, creating mudslides that killed a total of 30 persons in Eastern Visayas, of which seven identified fatalities were in Naval and four in Almeria.

Ramirez also appealed to the public for continued aid to families affected by Urduja that left hundreds homeless and thousands more isolated due to collapsed bridges.

According to him, at present, the survivors’ immediate needs are for basic household needs, even utensils, but more important, water.

Basic needs

“Water is the most important and immediate need of the survivors, especially that their source of water supply was the one severely affected, making water scarce and contaminated,” the priest added.

He foresees relocation of displaced families as the next great need, anticipating that many survivors will no longer return to their destroyed homes.

Caritas-Palo, the humanitarian arm of the Archdiocese of Palo, in collaboration with the Diocese of Biliran, spent Christmas distributing relief goods to survivors of Urduja.

Ramirez, will be installed as Bishop of Naval next month following his episcopal ordination on January 9 at the Cathedral of Our Lord’s Transfiguration in Palo, Leyte.

Manila Archbishop and Caritas Internationalis President Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle, Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma and Palo Archbishop John Du are expected to grace his episcopal ordination.