Calabarzon track team torches competition in Palarong Pambansa

BANTAY, Ilocos Sur—The track team of Calabarzon dominated the competition inside the Pres. Elpidio Quirino Stadium as Jessel Lumapas and Veruel Verdadero led the region’s assault in the penultimate day of the 61st Palarong Pambansa here on Friday.

Lumapas and Verdadero crossed the finish line with relative ease as the two Dasmariñas Cavite natives lorded it over in the secondary division of the athletics event.

The 17-year-old Lumapas owned her fourth gold medal in the girls category following her twin victories in the 200m dash and the 4x400m relay which were just minutes away in the morning sessions.

She first competed in the 200m event and narrowly missed the long-standing Palaro record with her mark of 24.61 seconds. Her time was just one tenth of a second slower than the 24.5-second feat of Nancy Navalta in 1993.

Eastern Visayas bets Decerie Niala (25.16 seconds) and Bianca Jane Combate (25.54 seconds) followed to finish with silver and bronze, respectively.

Still catching her breath under the punishing 34-degree heat, Lumapas anchored Calabarzon’s 4x400m squad to victory by clocking 3 minutes and 53.97 seconds to erase last year’s record of 3:54.37, also by the same region.

The quartet of Lumapas, Charlaine de Ocampo, Chairmaine de Ocampo and Erica Marie Ruto outsprinted silver medallists Western Visayas (3:58.79) and Eastern Visayas (3:58.80).

She is eyeing to repeat her domination in the Philippine National Open next month in Isabela.

“I’ll train again for the National Open. It’s my next goal,” Lumapas said.

Meanwhile, Verdadero redeemed himself after a subpar performance in the 400m when he joined Jovian Calixto, John Roy Lazaro and Anthony Bacle in winning the 4x400m relay in 3 minutes and 22.34 seconds.

Western Visayas claimed the silver at 3:22.99 while the National Capital region settled for bronze (3:23.00).

The victories of Lumapas and Verdadero were supplemental to their region’s campaign of owning the second spot behind expected overall champion, the National Capital Region.

In basketball at the San Juan Municipal Gym, Carl Tamayo of the Gilas Pilipinas national cadet pool scored 23 points to lead the Big City’s disposal of Calabarzon, 91-81, to return his team to the secondary boys finals which is set today.

Davao Region secured the second ticket when it stunned last year’s finalist Western Visayas, 90-85.

In secondary girls volleyball, the Big City was hailed as champion after a thrilling five-set victory, 12-25, 25-12, 25-18, 17-25, 15-12, over defending champion Calabarzon.

National Capital Region is on track to retain the overall title with its haul of 78 golds, 57 silvers and 43 bronze as of 5:30 p.m.

Calabarzon is second at 47-37-58, while Western Visayas occupies the third spot at 38-36-45.