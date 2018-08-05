Cagayan Valley services sector seen bigger chunk of region’s economy

AS its agriculture sector’s growth rate slowly recovered last year, Cagayan Valley is expected to grow its services sector in the next four years.

The services sector of Cagayan Valley (Region 2) contributed the largest chunk in the regional growth for 2017, government data revealed.

The Regional Development Plan (RDP) for Region 2 said it aims to grow this sector to between 7.7 percent and up to 8.8 percent by 2022.

About 40 percent of the employed population is engaged in the services sector with females more dominant in number than the males.

As stated in the RDP, the region plans to intensify efforts to capacitate entrepreneurs and service providers in areas that include agribusiness, electronic manufacturing services, automotive, tourism and construction.

“This concerns various and necessary skills that are most demanded in the domestic and international markets,” the plan read. “Participation of women in these areas will be ensured to harness their potentials in contributing to economic growth.”

Agribusiness potential

STILL the RDP noted the government aims for the region to also achieve growth of 4.5 percent to 5.5 percent in its agriculture sector by intensifying efforts to improve productivity of crops, livestock, poultry and fisheries.

“The sector is also the major provider of raw materials to the other productive sectors of the economy, requiring the strengthening of existing efforts to improve growth within the sector and thus provide the opportunity to expand and increase access to economic opportunities in other production sectors,” the RDP read. The RDP said following this improvement will eventually contribute to poverty reduction among farmers and fishermen in the region.

The majority of those employed in the region are engaged in the agricultural sector (around 55 percent), while the remaining percent can be found in the services and industry sectors.

After Supertyphoon Lawin (international code name Haima) devastated the region in 2016, Cagayan Valley also aimed to provide rural infrastructures that are disaster and climate-resilient.

“This shall include roads, bridges, tramlines, irrigation systems/facilities and other related facilities,” the RDP said. The RDP also noted Region 2 can “spur development of new services and to become at par with other regions and countries” if Cagayan Valley encourages innovation and adoption of new technologies.