Cabuyao, RTU draw first blood in U19 men’s softball championship

Cabuyao City and Rizal Technological University (RTU) dominated their rivals at the start of the National 19 and Under Men’s Softball Championship at the Sto. Niño Softball Field in Marikina City.

RTU outclassed Binangonan, 18-3, while Cabuyao City defeated La Salle Antipolo, 13-5, on the first day of the tournament presented by Cebuana Lhuillier and sanctioned by the Amateur Softball Association of the Philippines (ASAPHIL).

Also seeing action in the 6-day softball championship are Pasig, San Rafael-Bulacan, and Agoncillo-Batangas.

“This is, once again, an avenue where the Filipino youth can showcase their excellence in sports. The huge leaps we’ve made in softball have propelled us to becoming a force to be reckoned with in the international scene. To everyone present here, congratulations, for you are part of Philippine softball’s flourishing history. May the best team win!” said ASAPHIL president and Cebuana Lhuillier president and CEO Jean Henri Lhuillier.

Day 2 of the tournament will see RTU playing back-to-back games against La Salle Antipolo and Agoncillo-Batangas, San Rafael-Bulacan squaring off with Binangonan, and Pasig taking on Agoncillo-Batangas and Binangonan in successive matches.