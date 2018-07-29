Cabinet body okays Cebu Bus Rapid Transit project

THE Philippines may soon have its first bus-rapid transit system as the interagency Investment Coordination Committee (ICC) Cabinet Committee (Cabcom) recently approved the resumption of the implementation of the Cebu BRT, according to the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda).

Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto M. Pernia told the BusinessMirror that the resumption of the Cebu BRT was among the projects approved by the ICC Cabcom last Friday.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) earlier suspended the implementation of the Cebu BRT to look for alternative mass transport options for the Queen City of the South. “For Cebu BRT, ICC approved the resumption of implementation which the DOTr suspended as it was studying the alternatives like rail,” Neda Undersecretary for Investment Programming Rolando G. Tungpalan told the BusinessMirror over the weekend.

“[You may] recall the Cabinet and ICC gave the DOTr until June to come up with recommendations on options or proceed with the World Bank/French Development Agency [AFD]-funded Cebu BRT,” he added.

Tungpalan said the DOTr, World Bank and AFD conducted a joint site visit with a third-party consultant, after which they determined that BRT was the “most doable” mass- transport option.

He said the ICC Cabcom approved the revised implementation plan of the DOTr for the Cebu BRT. The first phase of the project will be operational by June 2021, a year before the President steps down from office.

“[The site visit] led to moving forward with BRT as the most doable option that could address congestion in the near term , while other projects—rail—are being planned,” Tungpalan said.

“The DOTr committed to complete the feasible sections of BRT, for Phase 1 to be operational by June 2021,” he added.

The $228.5-million BRT project will be financed by a $116-million loan from the World Bank and the rest will be financed by AFD and the Philippine government in counterpart funding.

The Cebu BRT project aims to improve the urban passenger transport system in Cebu City in terms of the quality and level of service, safety and environmental efficiency.

Davao Bypass

Apart from the Cebu BRT, the ICC Cabcom also approved changes to the Davao City Bypass project, in order to address the rapid development of the city.

The proposed Davao City Bypass Construction Project which is within Davao City has an approximate 44.6-kilometer length, including the tunnel section, which will start from the Davao-Digos section of the Pan Philippine Highway in Toril, Davao City, and will terminate intersecting the Davao-Agusan National Highway in Panabo City.

“Davao is expanding [so there was a need for] widening from two lanes to four lanes, so [this is a] major scope change,” Tungpalan said.

Apart from the Cebu BRT and the Davao City Bypass, the other projects approved by the ICC Cabcom will mean changes in the Panguil Bay Bridge, as well as the Flood Risk Management projects for Cagayan, Tagoloan and Imus rivers.

The changes to other projects approved by the ICC Cabcom, Tungpalan pointed out, are still within the bounds that the ICC allows.

Tungpalan said the “other projects involved cost overrun and additional funding but remain economically viable.”