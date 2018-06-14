CA rules actress Rosanna Roces liable to pay clinic P3.1 million for contract breach

THE Court of Appeals (CA) has found actress Rosanna “Osang” Roces liable to pay P3.1 million in damages to a popular aesthetic clinic for breach of contract after she issued several malicious statements against the company in 2004.

In a 14-page decision penned by Associate Justice Ramon Bato Jr., the CA’s Eleventh Division affirmed the decision issued by the Regional Trial Court of Quezon City Branch 220, which found merit to the breach of contract and damages complaint filed Forever Flawless Face and Body Center against Roces, who is Jennifer Molina in real life.

Prior to the controversy, Roces obtained 2,500 shares from Forever Flawless in exchange for her promoting, endorsing, marketing and advertising services.

Subsequently, Roces endorsed the clinic’s services and products, including treatments by well-known celebrity doctor Victoria “Vicki” Belo, a consultant and also the president and chairman of the Belo Medical Group Inc.

In 2003 Roces decided to sell, and Forever Flawless agreed to buy her shares for P1.5 million.

A deed of sale was later signed by both parties with the condition that Roces will not malign or discredit the company, its services, products, and its stockholders and officers.

The deed of sale also stipulated that Roces would have to pay P1 million for each infraction of the contract.

However, Forever Flawless was forced to file a complaint against Roces after she appeared in various television interviews accusing Belo of conducting flawed liposuction procedure.