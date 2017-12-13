CA decision on spot-market case seen raising electricity rates anew   

A citizen-advocacy group on Wednesday said an amount of P17 billion could be passed on to consumers as a result of a recent Court of Appeals (CA) decision that declared valid the November and December 2013 spot- market prices.

The CA recently reversed a 2014 order from the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) that voided the prices in the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) for the supply months of November to December, when simultaneous unscheduled and extended shutdowns coincided with the scheduled maintenance closure of Malampaya caused rates to skyrocket.

The intervention by the ERC reduced rates and impact to consumers to more than a third, from P24 billion to P7 billion, according to the group Citizen Watch.

“Electricity consumers in Luzon will bear the burden of the CA decision as it would force distribution utilities to collect from end-users more than P17 billion just so the generation companies can get additional profits,” said lawyer Tim Abejo, Citizen Watch convener.

Abejo said a typical household would pay an average of P700 on top of its monthly electricity bill, while commercial and manufacturing establishments can expect hikes of P10,000 and P350,000, respectively.

Already, reports said some P50-billion profits were made by power generation companies in 2013, which is set to increase even more given the additional multibillion windfall.

“Consumers should not suffer by reason of this decision. We trust the that ERC, under the newly appointed Chairman Agnes Devenadera, and the Supreme Court will take the appropriate actions in protecting the rights of the Filipino consumers,” he added.

The ERC is expected to file a motion for reconsideration. “A motion for reconsideration is currently being prepared,” ERC Spokesman lawyer Rexie Digal said.

In a 42-page decision, the fifth division of the appellate court said the assailed orders dated March 3, 2014, March 27, 2014, May 9, 2014 and October 15, 2014, of the ERC in ERC Case 2014-021 MC are declared null and void and set aside.

“Accordingly, the prices for the November and December 2013 supply months in the WESM are reinstated and declared valid,” the CA decision stated.

The CA said the assailed ERC orders were issued in violation of the constitution and laws rendered without any factual and legal basis. It said that the ERC committed errors of fact and law in the exercise of its quasi-judicial functions, which warrant the reversal of the assailed orders.

“During the issuance of the March 3 order, the ERC had no credible basis to conclude that the entire power-generation industry withheld capacity in the controversial “tight supply months” of November and December 2013 and precisely because the IU [investigating unit] has not yet concluded its investigation.

“Such erroneous act is basically akin to having a judge issuing a final sentence on a defendant even if the trial on the case is still ongoing,” the CA said.

The ERC’s IU released a report that identified 11 power-generating firms allegedly engaged in anti-competitive practices of generation companies (gencos).

The 11 gencos identified in the report are the Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corp., Pan-Asia Energy Holdings, Therma Mobile (TMO), CIP II Power Corp., Trans-Asia Power Generation Corp., 1590 Bauang, AP Renewables Inc., Udenna Management Resources Corp., Strategic Power Development Corp., GNPower Mariveles Coal Plant Ltd. and SEM-Calaca.

The country’s largest power distribution-utility firm Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) was also found to have committed “market abuse” during the November and December 2013 supply months.

Based on the report, Meralco was included because of its agreement with TMO and the manner by which its supply deal with the power producer was carried out.

The case stemmed from the P4.15-per-kilowatt-hour (kWh) rate hike that Meralco was supposed to collect in December 2013 and the P5.33-per kWh rate increase that was supposed to be collected in January 2014, the implementation of which, however, was prevented by the Supreme Court.

Prior to the release of the report conducted by the ERC IU, the Philippine Electricity Market Corp. also identified the same players that breached the WESM rule on the must offer.

Under the must-offer rule, gencos registered in the WESM must declare and offer the maximum generating capacities of their power facilities in the spot market.