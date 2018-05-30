CA confirms DOT, DOJ, DAR chiefs, Comelec exec, 5 AFP officers

THE Commission on Appointments (CA) unanimously confirmed on Wednesday Malacañang’s Cabinet nominees, led by Justice Secretary Menardo I. Guevarra, Agrarian Reform Secretary John Rualo Castriciones and Tourism Secretary Bernadette Fatima Romulo Puyat.

In the same plenary session of the commission, senators and congressmen sitting in the bicameral appointments body also confirmed the nomination of Socorro Balinghasay Inting as new commissioner of the Commission on Elections for a term expiring on February 2, 2025, replacing Comelec Commissioner Arthur Lim.

Likewise confirmed were the nominations of Ambassador Sulpicio Miguel Confiado to the Republic of Egypt, with concurrent jurisdiction over the Republic of Djibouti, the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, the State of Eritrea and the Republic of Sudan; and Ambassador Akmad Atlah Sakkam to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, with concurrent jurisdiction over the State of Palestine.

The members of the Commission also unanimously affirmed the promotions of Armed Forces of the Philippines’s Gen. Carlos Galvez Jr., Brig. Gen. Rolando Rodil, Brig. Gen. Joselito F. Maclan, Brig. Gen. Nelson Collantes (Reserve), and Philippine Air Force Col. Emmanuel Mahipus (Reserve).