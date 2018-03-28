CA clears installation of GPS on public buses

THE Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) can now enforce its memorandum circulars compelling all public-utility buses (PUBs) in the country to install Global Positioning System (GPS) to promote road safety after the project was cleared by the Court of Appeals (CA).

In a 23-page decision penned by Associate Justice Rafael Antonio M. Santos, the Court’s Twelfth Division affirmed the decision issued by the Regional Trial Court (RTC) in Quezon City issued on January 17, 2017, which declared as constitutional the LTFRB’s Memorandum Circulars 2015-021 and 2015-026 issued on June 26, 2015, and November 16, 2015, respectively.

The appellate court did not give merit to the petition filed by the Nagkakaisang Samahan ng mga Nangangasiwa ng Panlalawigang Bus sa Pilipinas (formerly Provincial Bus Operators Association of the Philippines), seeking the reversal of the QC RTC’s decision.

The CA held that contrary to the claim of the petitioner that the project is arbitrary, the GPS project is actually based on a “well-thought- out and carefully deliberated plan” by the LTFRB.

“Due-diligence studies and test-runs were also undertaken, thereby, negating petitioner-appellant’s claim that the respondent-appellee LTFRB is not yet ready to implement it,” the CA declared.

The decision came following President Duterte’s order for authorities to launch a crackdown against colorum buses nationwide, amid the series of fatal bus accidents.

Likewise, the CA dismissed the claim of the petitioner that the memorandum circulars were oppressive and confiscatory, considering the installation of a GPS device requires capital outlay and maintenance cost, while the fines and penalties imposed are unreasonable and burdensome.

It pointed out that the group failed to show proof to support this claim, thus, should not be given weight.

The CA explained that the imposition of fines and penalties are matters that are within LTFRB’s jurisdiction and competence to determine.

Futhermore, the CA denied that the circulars violate the equal-protection clause of the Constitution, as well as discriminatory because it limits the implementation of the GPS project to PUBs.

The appellate court noted that based on the testimony of Robert Siy, senior adviser to the Office of the Undersecretary for Planning of the transportation department, the project will be implemented in phases and and will eventually cover all public-utility vehicles.

Siy further explained that for the first phase, the implementation is limited to PUBs because they have the highest passenger capacity.

“In sum, petitioner-appellant failed to overcome the presumption of constitutionality and validity in favor of the memorandum circulars,” the CA ruled.

The LTFRB has said the overall objective of the GPS Project is to promote road safety and improve land-transportation services.

It aims to lessen road accidents by monitoring the speed of PUBs through a GPS device.

At the same time, the GPS Project will also improve the services of PUBs because bus operators can now track the routes of their PUBs, monitor the location and flow of buses, and inform the passengers of the waiting time at the stations.

Under the circulars, all bus operators are required to install and register GPS devices on their units based on the following schedule:

• For provincial buses entering Metro Manila: on or before April 30, 2016;

• For Metro Manila buses: May 1 to August 30, 2016;

• For interregional buses not entering Metro Manila: September 1 to December 31, 2016;

• For intraregional buses: January 1 to April 30, 2017

Under the circulars, operators are prohibited from allowing their buses to ply their routes if they know, or have a reasonable belief, that the GPS device is not functioning or defective.

Non-installation of the GPS device will be penalized P5,000 per unit. An additional P1,000 per unit per month after a grace period of 30 days is granted counting from the end of the compliance period will be imposed.

The tampering of the GPS device will also be penalized under the circulars with P5,000 for the first offense, P10,000 for the second offense, and P15,000 and the suspension of their certificate of publicconvenience for 30 days for the third and subsequent offences.