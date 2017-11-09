CA allows illegal fish pens, fish cages in Cataquiz Belt

THE campaign to demolish illegal structures in Laguna de Bay suffered a temporary setback after the Court of Appeals (CA) recently issued a ruling stopping the Laguna Lake Development Authority (LLDA) from dismantling illegal fish pens and fish cages in the so-called Cataquiz Belt in Laguna de Bay.

The CA’s 12th Division reversed its earlier decision declaring as null and void the Preliminary Injunction issued on May 13, 2014 by the Regional Trial Court Branch 170 in Malabon City, hence allowing the fish-pen operators to continue their operation in the area pending final resolution of the case.

The Cataquiz Belt is scattered in the Metro Manila and Laguna side of the lake.

In a telephone interview, LLDA General Manager Jaime C. Medina said they will file a motion for reconsideration before the CA, arguing the operation outside allowed the designated area is illegal and should be stopped.

Medina admitted the order is a setback as far as the dismantling of illegal structures in Laguna de Bay is concerned because the Cataquiz Belt is a large area, where big corporations operate without the necessary permit from the agency.

For now, he said the LLDA will continue to engage the operators in a legal battle, but outside the Cataquiz Belt, he said the LLDA’s dismantling operation is ongoing as ordered by President Duterte to decongest the country’s largest freshwater lake of fish pens and fish cages.

The Laguna de Bay is the largest aquaculture hub in Luzon and is the source of bangus and tilapia that supply wet markets in Metro Manila and the Laguna de Bay region.

The Cataquiz Belt case involves the operations of 22 corporations and 34 individuals. The 22 corporations operate in an area that expands up to 977.27 hectares, while the 34 individuals cover a total area of 169.16 hectares.