CA affirms dismissal of BSU president, eight university officials in student drowning case

THE Court of Appeals (CA) has affirmed the decision issued by the Office of the Ombudsman in 2015 that ordered the dismissal from government service of the president of the Bulacan State University (BSU) and eight other university officials and teachers found liable for gross neglect of duty, in connection with the death of seven students who drowned while crossing a river during a school field trip in San Miguel, Bulacan, almost four years ago.

In a 24-page ruling penned by Associate Justice Jose Reyes Jr. the CA’s Fourth Division agreed with the Ombudsman that the petitioners are guilty of gross neglect of duty when they endorsed and approved the field trip without complying with the policies and guidelines issued by the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) Memorandum Order

17, as well as regulations imposed by a Bulacan provincial ordinance.

Memorandum 17 laid down the policies and guidelines on the conduct of educational tours/field trips by higher education institutions. “There was no compliance with the above guidelines and policies when petitioners recommended, approved and conducted the subject field trip,” the CA ruling said.

“Adding to the serious violations committed by the petitioners is the lack of advance coordination with the local government units, such as the barangay, considering the history and character of Madlum River that after a downpour, excess rainwater naturally cascade from the mountain and cause flash floods and strong currents in the river,” it added.

In its 2017 decision, the Ombudsman ordered the dismissal of Mariano de Jesus, BSU president; Nicanor de la Rama, dean of student affairs; Nerisa Viola, dean of the College of Home Economics (CHE); Angelina Cinco, assistant dean of CHE; professors Mary Jane Lopez and Angelyn Dy Tioco; and instructors Leslie Garcia, Rossette Tanwangco and Reynita del Fonso.

The Ombudsman also canceled the petitioners’ official eligibility, forfeited their retirement benefits, and disqualified them from holding public office and from taking the civil service examination.

The CA also stated that the petitioners failed to comply with the provisions of Ordinance 2013-7 approved by the Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Bulacan on December 10, 2013, which regulates the conduct of educational field trips in the province.

The ordinance provides as a minimum standard that an educational field trip must not pose a threat to student safety and be organized with provision for adequate supervision by a trained education field trip person in charge.

The CA noted that no school-appointed person exercised the proper supervision during the entire field trip. Instead, the school teachers who accompanied the students relied totally on the local tour guides.

While the petitioners verified the license of Adventours with the Department of Tourism for tour services, the CA said they failed to require the latter to conduct a briefing to participating teachers and students, which would have made them aware of the possible dangers of crossing the Madlum River.

Furthermore, the CA said, the petitioners failed to apprise the parents on the risks involved in the mountain and cave trekking before giving consent to their children to the joint the field trip.

It said the waivers they required the parents to sign “were not based on informed choice.”

“Petitioners were negligent in failing to exercise such degree of care and foresight incumbent upon the school, its administrators and teachers,” the decision read.

“By routinely approving the field trip without taking precautionarymeasures for the safety of the students, petitioners exhibited such indifference or lack of due regard for the consequences…Clearly, petitioners who stand in loco parentis [in the place of a parent] to their students violated their basic duty of protecting them from harm while under their custody and supervision,” it added.

Concurring with the ruling were Associate Justices Franchito Diamante and Maria Elisa Sempio Diy.