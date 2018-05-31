C2 and Makati Football Club renew partnership to develop Filipino champions

The number one ready-to-drink tea beverage, C2 Cool & Clean, continues to boost the passionate spirit of the young players of Makati Football Club (MFC).

Established by former Real Madrid player Tomas Lozano in 1976, MFC shares the youth’s love for football and continues its commitment to grow Filipino champions on and off the field. With the guidance of Tomas Lozano’s son, Selu Lozano, and with C2 as one of its major sponsors, the club aims to develop the lives of more children and promote football in the country.

C2 Cool & Clean and Makati Football Club (MFC) inks partnership on youth development by promoting football in the Philippines. Photo shows (from left) URC Corporate Marketing Services Director Mark Acosta, URC Ready-To-Drink Beverage Marketing Director Carla Chavez, MFC Treasurer Selu Lozano, and MFC President Tomas Lozano during the signing.