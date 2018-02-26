C.A. junks plea to stop construction of power plant in Subic Freeport

THE Court of Appeals (CA) has dismissed the petition filed by theSubic Bay Freeport Chamber for Health and Environment Conservation (SBFCHC) seeking to stop the construction and operation of a coal plant inside the Subic Bay Freeport Zone.

The petitioner cited aviation hazard and negative effects to the environment in blocking the coal plant.

In a four-page decision penned by Associate Justice Myra Garcia-Fernandez, the CA’s Fourteenth Division held that aside from the petitioner’s failure to comply with the requirements under Sections 1 and 2 of Rule 65 of the Revised Rules of Court, they also failed to exhaust all other remedies before elevating the case to the appellate court.

The provision provides that a petition for certiorari and prohibition must be accompanied by a certified true copy of the judgment, order or resolution subject thereof, as well as copies of all pleadings and documents relevant to the petition.

It stressed that failure of the petitioner to comply with this provision is a sufficient ground for the dismissal of the petition.

“Aside from the above-stated ground, petitioners failed to avail [themselves] of the remedy of appeal to the office of the President, which, under the law, is the plain, speedy and adequate remedy before going to the courts on a petition for certiorari under Rule 65 of the Revised Rules of Court,” the CA pointed out.

In their petition, the SBFCHC, as well as the No to Coal Stakeholders Coalition of Subic Bay, sought the issuance of a temporary restrainingorder and/or a writ of preliminary injunction to stop all construction activities of Redondo Peninsula Energy Inc. (RPEI) related to the coal plant.

Likewise, the petitioners sought a mandatory injunction to compel the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (Caap) to cancel the high clearance permit (HCP) it issued in favor of RPEI.

The petitioner said the structure is along Sitio Nalatore, Barangay Cawag, Subic, Zambales, which falls within the approach/departure surface of Runway 07 of the Subic Bay International Airport. The petitioner said that aside from the threats of environmental degradation and dangers to health, there is also the safety issue. It noted that the smokestack is directly along the path of the approach of planes landing on the airport strip, which is less than 3 kilometers from the coal-fired power plant.

The grant of permit to RPEI, according to the petitioner, also violated numerous laws in relation to the construction of the power plant with a smokestack of 150 meters above sea level.

The petitioner said it first filed a complaint before the Caap in March of 2016, but it did not act on the complaint, prompting the group to elevate the matter before the CA.

The petitioners claimed the Caap unlawfully gave RPEI the permit. They noted that the permit was issued despite violation on the land use and issues concerning the ancestral domain of the indigenous people in the area who did not give prior consent to the project.

The CA, on the other hand, explained that under Section 24, Chapter V of RA 9497 (An Act Creating the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines), its board is mandated to exercise appellate powers on any decisions, findings and rulings of its director general.

The board also can issue subpoena to compel submission of documents and testimonies of witnesses in any inquiry pending before it. Likewise, Section 28 of the said law provides that the board has the power to review, confirm, reverse or modify an appeal from a decision or order of the director.

“Moreover, Section 1, Chapter 1, Title 1, Book III of Executive Order 292, in relation with Aritcle VII, Sections 1 and 17 of the Constitution provides that the ‘President shall have control of all the executive departments, bureaus and offices,’” the CA said.

“These provisions signify that remedies internal to the executive branch exist before resorting to judicial remedies. Petitioners failed to question the ruling of the Caap on the issuance of the HCP first to the Office of the President,” the ruling added. Concurring with the ruling were Associate Justices Ramon Garcia and Germano Francisco Legaspi.