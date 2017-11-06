C.A. denies Makati City bid to regain control of Taguig’s The Fort

THE Court of Appeals (CA) has denied the plea of the Makati City government to reverse the CA’s decision in March that effectively affirmed the ownership of the Taguig City government over the 729-hectare Fort Andres Bonifacio, popularly known as The Fort.

In a five-page decision penned by Associate Justice Edwin D. Sorongon, the CA’s Special Former Sixth Division found no basis to grant the Makati City government’s motion for reconsideration of the court’s March 8 decision.

In the said ruling, the CA granted Taguig City’s motion to dismiss for forum shopping. The motion targeted the appeal filed by the Makati City government of the July 8, 2011, order of the Regional Trial Court (RTC) in Pasig City enjoining the latter from exercising jurisdiction over the subject property.

In its motion for reconsideration, Makati sought liberal interpretation and application of the rules on forum shopping considering “the transcendental importance involving public interest” of the case.

Makati said the CA’s decision would have “a deep effect on political, economic and financial aspects” of both Makati and Taguig and their respective constituents.

The CA, however, said Makati’s arguments were insufficient to warrant the reversal of the court’s March 8 decision.

“Guided by the Supreme Court’s categorical and emphatic pronouncements that Makati is guilty of willful and deliberate forum shopping in City of Taguig v. City of Makati, we reiterate that the dismissal of this appeal is but a necessary legal consequence of Makati’s own acts,” the CA noted. “For it is well-entrenched in this jurisdiction that if the forum shopping is willful and deliberate, both actions (or all, if there are more than two) shall be dismissed without prejudice.”

The CA added that Makati failed to present new arguments that would convince the court to reconsider its decision.

“We found nothing novel in the other arguments that were propounded in Makati’s motion for reconsideration. These were but a rehash of the issues and arguments raised in its previous pleadings, which have already been passed upon and duly addressed in our March 8 resolution, and which are unsubstantial to warrant a reconsideration thereof,” the CA said. “Hence, we find no cogent reason to modify or reverse the said resolution.”

It can be recalled that, in July 2013, the CA’s Sixth Division issued a decision that granted the appeal of Makati City government of the July 8, 2011, order of the RTC in Pasig City.

The appellate court ordered the Taguig City government to cease and desist from exercising jurisdiction over several

areas within Fort Bonifacio that were earlier declared part of its territory.

These areas include the so-called military barangays comprising of Cembo, South Cembo, East Rembo, West Rembo, Comembo, Pembo and Pitogo, as well as the Inner Fort Barangays (Post Proper Northside and Post Proper Southside).

The appellate court also declared as constitutional Presidential Proclamation 2475 issued by the late former President Ferdinand E. Marcos on January 7, 1986, disregarding the claim of Taguig over Fort Bonifacio by stating that the same falls under the jurisdiction of Makati City.

Also declared as valid was Proclamation 518, modifying Proclamation 2475 that stated the said tracts of land are situated in Makati, although they are parts of Fort Bonifacio.

The Taguig City government earlier sought the dismissal of the appeal filed by the Makati City government before the CA on the ground of forum shopping. The CA denied such motion.

The Taguig City government brought the issue before the Supreme Court. In a ruling issued last year, the Supreme Court Second Division granted Taguig’s petition and cited the Makati City government in contempt for forum shopping, especially when it simultaneously pursued legal remedies before the RTC in Pasig City and the CA seeking same relief.

The CA held that as a result of the Supreme Court’s ruling, it has no other recourse but to dismiss Makati City government’s appeal of the RTC in Pasig City ruling declaring Taguig as the owner of Fort Bonifacio property.