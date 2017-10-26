BYD continues to shine as they celebrate their 4th year anniversary

Story & photos by Patrick P. Tulfo

WHEN Solar Transport and Automotive Resources Corp. (Star Corp.) brought in the Chinese car brand BYD or Build Your Dreams in the market three years ago, some pundits predicted that it may go the way of another famous Chinese car brand who had an auspicious debut several years ago but left in a huff for some unknown reason and leaving a lot of its owners orphaned. Not BYD.

Star Corp. is determined to silence their critics and to show their buyers that they’re in for the long haul. This can be gleaned from the company’s fourth year anniversary held recently at their showroom along the busy stretch of Shaw Boulevard in Mandaluyong City.

During his opening remarks, Mark Tieng, the young managing director of the company, said, “We are grateful to all of you, most especially to our clients, bank partners and media friends for your unceasing support. BYD Philippines has been in the country for four years now and we are proud to say that our customers are very happy and satisfied.”

He went on to share a story about a customer who bought an S6 sport-utility vehicle (SUV) from them who called him up after a year to tell him that he will be selling one of his cars. He said, “All the while I thought he would tell me that he will be selling his S6, but to my surprise, he said he will be selling his other car to buy another S6.”

Tieng added, “In the last four years, BYD introduced various advances in the automotive industry. In fact, BYD is now the top supplier of electric vehicles in the world—with a market share of 13.2 percent, which is even higher than Tesla’s 9.9 percent. In the Philippines the passenger vehicle market is growing so fast, and BYD has its own lineup of vehicles representing them on the road.”

For this year’s anniversary, BYD used the theme “Driving to the Future” with its two new offerings, the new S1 sub-compact SUV, and the All New Lithium Ion Phosphate Forklift exemplified that.

The Forklift, for example, is the only one of its kind in the country to date. It is powered by the latest Lithium Ion Phosphate battery that is made of nontoxic materials. It doesn’t contaminate land, air and water with any emission and doesn’t explode if accidentally punctured, unlike its lead acid counterpart.

It features automatic speed reduction when cornering, forward tilting and overload protection, braking assist, a battery-management system and a multifunction TFT screen that helps the operator monitor performance. The BYD counterbalance forklift is a recipient of the prestigious International Forklift Truck of the Year. It was designed and built for reliability and operational savings.

Tieng said, “We would like to introduce something to you, BYD has shown you several technological advances in the past years. You have seen our remote-controlled vehicle, the F5 Suri. You have also seen our hybrid sedan, the Qin (pronounced as chin) and our fully electric-vehicle the E6. In this year’s celebration, we would like to present to you, a new addition to the BYD family—the all-new Lithium Ion Phosphate Forklift from new energy business of BYD.”

Meanwhile, the good-looking S1 joins the highly competitive subcompact SUV segment. According to Tieng, “The S1 is an ideal subcompact that offers superior and reliable performance. The five-seater S1 combines style and agility in a crossover platform. It is a petrol powered that you can rely on not just for your city-driving but also for your out-of-town trips. Inside it offers advanced technologies, such as an Android Multi-media system that is equipped with Bluetooth, USB ports and an 8-inch touchscreen.”

“We are excited for the arrival of the S1. It has a striking rebellious look, which will satisfy your needs and expectations in a versatile compact vehicle,” Tieng finished.

The S1 is powered by a 1.5-liter double overhead cam, 16-valves gasoline engine with direct injection and variable valve timing, it is rated at 150 hp and 240 N-m of torque. Mated to a six-speed transmission, it promises to deliver a lively performance while being frugal at the pumps. It also received a five-star rating from C-NCAP. It is initially priced at an affordable P999,000 for those who will buy or reserved a unit until the year-end.

Buyers of the all new S1 and those who bought an S7 from July 29 of this year are in for another treat, as BYD now offers a five-year free PMS oil-change program. According to Tieng, the five-year PMS oil-change program will be beneficial to those who bought and will buy the said models as it already includes an oil filter, drain plug washer, gasket and 4-liter of regular engine oil.

For those who are interested to learn more about BYD’s new offerings, as well as their existing lineup of cars, you may log on to www.byd.com.ph.