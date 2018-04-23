By tweaking base year, government may soon see how much economy grows

HOW much is the economy really growing? How less have Filipinos consumed alcohol and tobacco products?

These are the questions government economists want to know as the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) moved to review consumption patterns.

In an interview on Monday, Neda Undersecretary Rosemarie G. Edillon told the BusinessMirror that the government’s socioeconomic planning agency initially wanted the rebasing, particularly the computation of the weights of the commodities, to reflect Filipinos consumption behavior in 2015 instead of 2012.

Using the 2015 data—which will be culled from the Family Income and Expenditure Survey (FIES) that year—will reflect key reforms, including the imposition of “sin” taxes on alcoholic beverages and tobacco.

“We introduced the “sin” tax in 2013, [and] prices increased; so you would expect some substitution to have happened. This may have led to a decline in the consumption of alcohol [and tobacco],” Edillon said.

“In which case, that would also reflect the way you compute for the CPI [consumer price index], which should now have lower weights, particularly for alcoholic beverages and tobacco. But now [that] it’s still at 2012-base year, it still reflects the consumption pattern before, when they didn’t have this different profile of prices,” she added.

However, Edillon said the rebasing, particularly the change in the methodology of computing the CPI to chained value measures (CVM), means more frequent rebasing of the data.

The CVM is a means to compute economic growth using chained prices. This is not dependent on an assigned base year, which is now being used to compute GDP in constant prices. When using chained prices, the base year cancels out in the formula, and only the constant and current prices will be able to affect the outcome.

The next revision of the CPI will be next year, when the 2018 FIES will be released. The FIES will be conducted this year, and the results may be available next year.

After 2021 Edillon said the FIES will be released every two years, and this means the CPI will also be rebased every two years.

The FIES is used in the rebasing of the CPI, particularly in the computation of the weights per commodity. The weights reflect the consumption of various commodities like food, alcoholic beverages and even tobacco by households.

“I think their compromise is there will be a more frequent rebasing of the rates. Anyway, beginning 2018, the domain will be provincially represented so rebasing the rates will be more straightforward,” Edillon said.

And, despite the rebasing of the CPI to 2012 prices, the Neda believes this is still not enough to reflect the current situation of prices nationwide. The changes implemented in the CPI also do not mean the country can already migrate to a chained value measure in computing GDP growth.

Edillon said while the rebased CPI can be used to compute the expenditure side of the GDP, which looks at the country’s economy through consumption, computing GDP from the production side is a different matter.

She added computing the output of the economy through the agriculture-fishery-forestry, industry and services sectors, requires the computation using the producer price index, which currently still uses the year 2000 as its base year.

Edillon said that, with the country’s GDP also still using the base year 2000, it has not been able to reflect certain economic developments, such as the growth of the business-process outsourcing (BPO) industry and technological developments such as today’s mobile phones.

“Actually at the very least, a rebasing of our GDP series [is needed] because right now its still 2000 [based]. It’s a different structure of the economy,” Edillon said. “When before the contribution of BPO may be small or negligible, this is not the case today; it’s a very, very different layout of the economy.”