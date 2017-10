The BusinessMirror’s Stephanie Tumampos bags the Outstanding Published Feature Story on De La Salle University (DLSU) trophy for her article, “DLSU grad student developing iSteth, a smart lung sound alert system,” during the 2017 Lasallian Scholarum Awards.

Photo shows Tumapos’s sister Nikki (center) receiving the award from Br. Raymundo Suplido, FSC, DLSU president.

Joining them is the BusinessMirror feature writer Leonila Garcia, the 2016 Scholarum winner.

(Photo by NONOY LACZA)