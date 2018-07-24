Business groups seek comfort in retreat from federalism

TOP business leaders opposed to a number of reforms associated with constitutional change found comfort in President Duterte’s apparent lack of determination to shift the country to a federal system in his third State of the Nation Address (Sona).

Sergio R. Ortiz-Luis Jr., president of the Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc., said the President might now be thinking twice about his plan to transition the country into a federal state. This, after he found Duterte’s Sona lacking a clear determination to do so. At the same time, he said the President might have realized that solutions to certain problems can be found without amending the Charter.

“His [transition plan] to the federal [system], he might be just weighing on the motion. We are not sure if he is still very intense on that,” Ortiz-Luis told the BusinessMirror.

He is of the view that the President might have found the solution to the persistent law and order crisis in Mindanao in the Bangsamoro Organic Law. The BOL is the final peace agreement between the government and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, and will create a Muslim Mindanao region that has more autonomy over its legislature and fiscal regime.

“We feel that the [BOL] will be the answer to his problem in Mindanao. On the economic side, he can push for adjustments in the Local Government Code, pass laws on the distribution of taxes and revenues, among others,” Ortiz-Luis added.

George T. Barcelon, chairman of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, shared Ortiz-Luis’s insight, and said the Chief Executive’s Sona seemed to lack the needed push for a federal transition—if he really is determined about it.

“Other than [his usual positions], I didn’t see any new pronouncement in the Sona. I didn’t get to see that federalism was even discussed,” Barcelon told the BusinessMirror.

He argued the President might have taken a step back about the grand reforms the shift to a federal system will entail. Duterte might have also seen the BOL as the proper alternative toward giving Mindanao what is due to Mindanao, Barcelon added.

“At least for me, there is the Bangsamoro, so we can use the [BOL] for the meantime. I think he mentioned that, and that is good, to allay fears that it might be all too sudden and grand this plan to create a federal state,” Barcelon pointed out.

Business groups have been criticizing proposed changes to the 1987 Constitution as drafted by the Consultative Committee. They fear the shift to a federal system might give local governments too much financial power that they can increase taxes at will and spend their budget in risky ways.

Biz groups’ warning

In a June statement, six of the country’s largest business groups warned investments might be at risk if federated regions are permitted to reform their fiscal regime on their own.

They also opposed the plan to equalize the budget allocation for regions. They said some federated regions do not have the capacity to maintain strong production and trade to support their population.

No less than Trade Secretary Ramon M. Lopez sided with the business community, and said the fiscal regime of local governments under a federal system must still be under the helm of the national government. He explained this is to ensure the country’s investment promotion program is properly coordinated.

In his Sona on Monday, the President did not prioritize the push for federalism nor did he call on his congressional allies to fast-track it. This, even as the Consultative Committee on July 9 transmitted to his office the proposed changes to the Charter, and was expecting him to discuss his views on it in his Sona.