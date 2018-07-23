Bureau of the Treasury touts H1 fiscal record, as revenues hit P1.41 trillion 

THE national government’s (NG) revenue collection and expenditures exceeded their respective programs for the first half of the year, with revenues 8 percent higher than programmed and expenditures higher by 2 percent, data from the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) showed.

Latest data from the BTr showed revenue collections for the first half of the year amounted to P1.410 trillion, 8 percent higher than the programmed revenue collection for the period of P1.304 trillion.

This represented growth of 20 percent over the recorded revenues of P1.176 trillion in the same period for 2017.

For the month of June, revenues reached P224.2 billion, reflecting a 25 percent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth from the P179.8 billion recorded in the same month for 2017.

The BTr pointed out that robust Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) collections from the previous months ensured a better-than-programmed year-to-date collection of P964.5 billion, which is 3 percent better than the programmed P938.7 billion, and 14 percent higher than the P848 billion Y-o-Y.

“The bureau credits improved tax administration and the impact of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) Law for the strong performance during the first half of the year. However, the BIR managed just 4 percent Y-o-Y growth in collections in June, its lowest for 2018, bringing in P136.8 billion for the month,” the BTr said in a statement.

For June, the BIR collected P136.8 billion, increasing by 4 percent from the June 2017 level of P131.2 billion.

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) has collected P279.4 billion as of end-June 2018, indicating a 3-percent growth versus the programmed P270.3 billion for the period, and recorded an increase of 33 percent Y-o-Y coming from P210.3 billion in 2017.

“Proper valuation and tariff classification of goods, as well as a strengthened campaign against illegal trade, contributed to the sustained good performance of the bureau. The BOC collected P50 billion for the month, 41 percent better than its collections in June of the previous year and continuing its double-digit year-on-year growth since the beginning of the year and 12th straight going back to July 2017,” the BTr added.

The BOC collected P50 billion for June this year, expanding by 41 percent from the P35.4 billion collected in the same month for 2017.

The BTr income of P66.1 billion for the first semester expanded by 110 percent compared to the programmed P31.5 billion, and is 25 percent higher from the collection of P52.7 billion Y-o-Y.

“To date, BTr has already exceeded its full-year target by P10.4 billion on account of higher dividend collections. For June, BTr income increased 66 percent Y-o-Y to P7.8 billion due to higher remittance of dividends on NG shares of stocks, guarantee fees and share in Pagcor [Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp.] profit,” the BTr said.

The government’s expenditure level for the first semester reached P1.603 trillion, showing a slight uptick of 2 percent from the programmed P1.569 trillion for the period. It also showed an expansion of 20 percent Y-o-Y from the P1.330 trillion recorded in 2017.

For June, total expenditures reached P278.5 billion, expanding by 3 percent from the P270.7 billion in the same month for 2017.

Of the total expenditures, interest payments amounted to P165.5 billion for the first half of the year, up by 9 percent from the P151.6 billion in 2017.

“Interest payments amounted to P24.1 billion in June and is up by 25 percent Y-o-Y, mostly due to domestic interest payments of P19.5 billion including those for 5-year Retail Treasury Bonds issued in December 2017. Foreign interest payments of P4.6 billion is also up by 9 percent due to the weaker peso and the increase in floating interest rates for the month,” the BTr added.

The January to June primary deficit of P27.5 billion rose by 851 percent from the P2.9 billion in 2017 but is 70 percent below program which is P91.3 billion. The NG registered a P30.2-billion primary deficit for June, lower by 58 percent from the P71.6 billion recorded a year ago owing to stronger revenues.

The strong revenue and expenditure performance for the first semester of the year resulted in a P193-billion deficit which is 27 percent lower than the programmed P264.3 billion, alongside a 25-percent Y-o-Y growth coming from P154.5 billion.

Likewise, fiscal results for June 2018 indicate a lower-than-programmed deficit of P54.3 billion, down 40 percent from the June 2017 level of P90.0 billion, on the back of strong revenue growth exceeding the acceleration in government spending.