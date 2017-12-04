Bulldogs Trump Warriors for 4-win streak

NATIONAL University (NU) played steadier in the payoff period to beat University of the East (UE), 79-68, and annex its fourth consecutive championship without a loss on Sunday in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 80 women’s basketball tournament at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Lady Warriors, who were beaten badly, 61-89, in last Wednesday’s Game One, gave the Lady Bulldogs the scare, leading by as many as 12 points and were leading, 58-52, on a Eunique Chan undergoal stab with eight minutes remaining.

With the game hanging in the balance, NU turned to Congolese center Rhena Itesi, who threw her weight in the middle by scoring 11 of her 15 points in the final eight minutes to frustrate UE.

The Lady Bulldogs extended their winning streak to 64 games and coach Pat Aquino praised the Lady Warriors for being a worthy opponent all season long.

“I’m so happy for the girls. They never let down. They fought to the end,” Aquino said. “But I give UE the credit, they played one hell of a game.”

Graduating shooter Trixie Antiquiera followed up her 30-point outburst in Game One by dropping 18 of her 19 points from the three-point zone to capture the Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) honors.

Itesi also pulled down 13 rebounds, while Ria Nabalan scored 14 points while season MVP Jack Danielle Animam grabbed 23 rebounds on top of nine points, four assists and three steals for NU.

Ruthlaine Tacula produced huge numbers of 25 points, 12 rebounds and five assists while Eunique Chan added 19 markers for the Lady Warriors.