Building the City of Tomorrow, Today: Anthology Architecture and Design Festival 

I TOTALLY agree with my good friend and coadvocate, Arch. William Ti, three things make a city beautiful—the vibrancy of its people, the terroir and architecture. Together, these form the foundations of a city and its culture.

While much has been said about Manileños and the beauty of our city’s geography, we proudly proclaim the richness of our culture and our glorious sunsets.

Anthology Architecture and Design Festival 2018 gathers top architecture and design professionals worldwide in celebration of Social Architecture.

Anthology Architecture and Design Festival 2018 brings together top architecture and design professionals from all over the world in search of developing an architecture that promotes a network of inclusive barrier-free spaces that engage communities and their people. This celebration—comprising of lectures, workshops, seminars, competitions, and exhibitions—will be held from February 9 to 11, at Fort Santiago, Intramuros, Manila.

Joining the festival this year are prominent figures in the industry, including Kai Uwe Bergman of Bjarke Ingels Group, Chris Bosse of Laboratory for Visionary Architecture (LAVA), Lyndon Neri of Neri & Hu, Takashi Niwa of Vo Trong Nghia Architects, Billy Kwan of One Bite Design Studio, Rachaporn Choochuey of all(zone), Raymond Hoe of Scott Brownrigg, Ben Duckworth of Hassell, Erico Abordo of Architects of Accessibility, Twitee Vajrabhaya of Department of Architecture Co., Dominic Galicia of DGA, Tobias Guggenheimer of SoFA, Chris Precht Fei Yi of House of Penda, Jinky de Jesus of Light Plan Inc., Yifei Li of Shenzhen University School of Art and Design, Florian Heinzelmann and Daliana Suryawinata of SHAU, Ivy and Cynthia Almario, of Atelier Almario, as well as World Architecture Festival 2018 winners Alexander Furunes, Sudarshan Khadka Jr. of Project Tagpuro, and Edward Ng of Chinese University Hong Kong, among others.

Launching this year is the 2018 Metrobank Art & Design Excellence (MADE) Anthology Architecture Awards that showcases the year’s best architecture. Its mission is to increase awareness about architecture and promote a more meaningful architecture that creates a more positive social impact. The MADE Anthology Awards is presented by the Metrobank Foundation and Anthology Festival in partnership with the United Architects of the Philippines, the National Commission for Culture and the Arts, and the Cultural Center of the Philippines. All shortlisted projects shall be featured in the 2018 MADE Anthology Awards Journal that will be distributed by Shelter Magazine and released on the festival.

Anthology Architecture and Design Festival is an annual three-day event that showcases architecture and design within the Philippines and the Southeast Asian region. The festival serves as a platform to bring together various practitioners and stakeholders and aims to increase awareness about the relevance of architecture and design in our urban societies. We anticipate the attendance of over 100 leading local and international practitioners to lead the lectures, workshops, talks, design competitions and dialogues for an audience of over 6,000 architects, designers, developers and students.

Anthology began in June 2016 with over 2,000 guests in dialogues on “Stories About Architecture”; it was hosted by 65 leading built environment practitioners from seven countries, including the Philippines, Hong Kong, South Korea, France, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Canada. On its second year, Anthology 2017 saw an exponential increase of attendees with over 4,000 guests and 83 lecturers, speakers and exhibitioners from 11 countries, now including Japan, Singapore, China, Thailand, Belgium, Denmark and Vietnam. The festival was rooted in the theme “Context and Intent,” with lectures, dialogues and design competitions simultaneously taking place, resulting in rich multidisciplinary and multicultural discourse, which seek to explore new and better ideas.

The festival is organized by WTA Architecture and Design Studio and is made possible by Omni Electrical and Lighting, Rapid Steel Builders Inc., Tosot Philippines, Pacific Paint (Boysen) Philippines, Metrobank Foundation Inc. as festival partners; Landlite Philippines Corp., World Home Depot, Atlanta Pipes and Fittings, ABC Innovative Building Materials, Emerald Vinyl Corp., Creative Solutions and Innovations Phil. Inc. Biowood, DeLab Collaborative, Wilcon Depot and Othmann Inc. as festival sponsors; and Intramuros Administration, city of Manila, Embajada de España en Filipinas, Instituto Cervantes, Embassy of Denmark Manila, Escuella Taller de Filipinas Foundation Inc., Manila Biennale, Kaya ng Pinoy, and Philippine Heritage Mapping as cultural partners.

Anthology Architecture and Design Festival is an annual nonprofit event organized by WTA Architecture + Design Studio. Proceeds shall be used to sponsor projects of the Intramuros Administration and a chosen charitable institution within the area.

If Venice has its own Architecture Biennale, we can proudly say that Manila has its own Architecture Festival that’s pushing the envelope in terms of how we imagine—or re imagine—the city.