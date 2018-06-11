BTr gets mixed results in T-bills auction, tempers rise in rates

THE Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) received mixed results in its latest offering of Treasury bills (T-bills) on Monday, awarding P12 billion from the P15 billion on offer, with the auction committee tempering the rate increase for the one-year tenor.

National Treasurer Rosalia V. de Leon said the auction committee decided to partially award the 363-day tenor with P3.369 billion, from the P6 billion on offer, seeing that rates for the IOU were tending to reach the higher level as compared to internal estimates.

“We are trying to temper also the increase in terms of the one year because if you would look [at the situation], the inflation print in May was just 4.6 percent vis-a-vis the expectation of the consensus of 4.9 percent, based also [on] what BSP [Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas] officials have said that maybe inflation is already tapering off and it might have already reached the peak. So there is basically no need for us, for investors, to ask for higher rates, so we cut it at that level. We are just tempering the increase in the rates right now,” de Leon said.

The 91-day IOU was awarded P5 billion, with tenders reaching P8.920 billion; the average annual rate for the security settled at 3.323 percent, which saw a 2.70 basis point increase compared to the previous auction’s 3.296 percent.

Bids for the 182-day tenor reached P7.231 billion with the auction committee fully awarding the P4 billion on offer. Its annual average rate settled at 3.714 percent, 3.70 basis points higher than the previous auction rate of 3.677 percent.

The 363-day tenor was partially awarded P3.369 billion, from the P6 billion on offer, with bids reaching P7.839 billion. The average annual rate for the security settled at 4.324 percent, higher by 7.80 basis points from the previous rate of 4.246 percent.

Meanwhile, de Leon said that the sale of its retail Treasury bonds (RTBs) had a very good reception from the investing public during its offer period, with the Treasury set to issue P121.8 billion worth of three-year RTBs.

Following the offer period from May 30 to June 8, the first offering of RTBs for 2018 was met with strong demand from the investing public with the total issue size more than four times higher from the initial planned issuance of P30 billion.

“We have a very good reception, so the total amount that we were able to issue was about P121.765 billion, so that’s within our expectation given the rates for the three years that we offered. Of course, even at the onset, we were already saying that we’re not really aiming for the big bang of the very high subscription that we offered last year,”

she added.

The BTr awarded P66 billion during its rate-setting auction on May 30 and an additional P55.8 billion was raised during the public offer period from May 30 to June 8. The BTr conducted road shows in key cities nationwide to inform interested investors on the terms and benefits of the investment product.

The lead issue manager for the 21st RTB offering is the Land Bank of the Philippines, with BDO Capital and Investment Corp., BPI Capital Corp., Development Bank of the Philippines, Metropolitan Bank and Trust Co., and SB Capital Investment Corp. as joint issue managers.