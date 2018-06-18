BTr awards P8.4 billion in auction; Fed, MB meet seen behind high bids

THE Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) received mixed results in its latest Treasury bills (T-bills) auction on Monday, awarding P8.4 billion from the P15 billion on offer, seeing market rates for the government security at the higher level.

The auction committee rejected all bids for the 91-day tenor, seeing that rates went beyond secondary market levels. Tenders for the 91-day T-bill reached P6.520 billion; if the committee accepted the entire P5-billion offer, the average annual rate would have settled at 3.490 percent. This would have posted an increase of 16.7 basis points compared to the previous auction rate of 3.323 percent.

Deputy Treasurer Erwin D. Sta. Ana told reporters that the market may have considered the pronouncements of the Federal Reserve System (the Fed) and this may have prompted the high rates in terms of the bids, as well as expectations from the Monetary Board meeting happening this week.

“Well the rates are actually higher than secondary market [levels] and it’s also higher than the initial guidance from our GSEDs [Government Securities Eligible Dealers], so we felt like it’s not reflective of current market levels. We think the market is actually waiting for the results of the Monetary Board meeting this week, and of course, the hawkish comments of the Fed last week actually had some bearing on the bids today,” Sta. Ana said.

R1 rates or market rates for the 91-day tenor that closed in the morning settled at 3.878 percent, while secondary market rates or R2 rates that were closed in the afternoon settled at 3.305 percent for the tenor.

The auction committee decided to fully award the 182-day tenor with P4 billion, seeing that the average annual rate would only slightly increase by 5.2 basis points to settle at 3.766 percent, compared to the previous auction rate of 3.714 percent. Tenders for the 182-day security reached P7.106 billion.

“We are also trying to look at the interest rate trajectory, we didn’t want to have at least a drastic increase in rates. Of course, it’s not just about us controlling it, but also we are also looking at the submissions—whether it’s actually higher than the offer size…than the current secondary market rates, so we felt like we have to cut it at the level wherein we cut it,” he added.

For the 364-day security, the auction committee decided to partially award P4.356 billion from the P6 billion on offer, with rates still leaning on the higher-end. Bids for the security reached P8.733 billion, with the average annual rate settling at 4.357 percent. This saw an increase of 3.3 basis points compared to the previous auction rate of 4.324 percent.

The Monetary Board will have its fourth meeting on June 20, a day ahead of the original date set for the meeting, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

During the previous monetary policy meeting in May, the Monetary Board decided to increase the interest rate on the BSP overnight reverse repurchase facility by 25 basis points to 3.25 percent.

The BTr said that total tenders for the T-bills auction reached P22.4 billion compared to the full P15 billion on offer. The auction committee was able to raise P8.4 billion in the end.