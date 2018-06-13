BTr awards P7.6-billion T-bonds, sees slight uptick in rates

THE Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) has partially awarded the seven-year Treasury bonds (T-bonds) up for auction on Wednesday with P7.612 billion, from the P10 billion on offer, seeing a slight uptick in the rates for the security.

Deputy Treasurer Erwin D. Sta. Ana told financial reporters on Wednesday that the auction committee decided to partially award the reissued T-bond with P7.612 billion, seeing an uptick in the rates for the seven-year security due to anticipation of rate hike pronouncements from the Federal Reserve System (the Fed) and inflation concerns.

“If you compare this auction to the last auction of the seven-year [T-bond], we think that the market remains unchanged. If you analyze the bids coming from the GSEDS [Government Securities Eligible Dealers], it’s at the level where it was before in May 17. So we felt that it didn’t move much, although there is a slight uptick in today’s rates compared to what was awarded before,” Sta. Ana said.

The auction committee partially awarded P7.612 billion, from the P10 billion on offer, for the T-bond, with tenders reaching as much as P14.382 billion. The rate saw an increase of 11.1 basis points, which settled at 5.976 percent higher compared to the previous auction rate of 5.865 percent.

“In our pre-auction surveys, they [the market] are saying that there is still concern [on] inflation and the Fed [who] will meet this week starting tomorrow. Although it’s widely expected for them to raise rates but I think that’s still an uncertainty that the market may have factored in,” he added.

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported earlier that the country’s inflation level for May this year reached 4.6 percent, coming from 4.5 percent in April. The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has set an inflation target for the year of 2 percent to 4 percent.

In the previous auction for the T-bond, the BTr also partially awarded P4.915 billion, from the P10 billion on offer, as rates for longer-dated securities remain high.

The average annual rate for the reissued seven-year T-bonds was capped at 5.86 percent with the partial award, which is 11.5 basis points higher than the coupon rate of 5.750 percent. If compared to the previous auction rate of 5.712 percent, rates would have shot up by 15.3 basis points for the security.

“But as I’ve said there is an expectation already of a rate hike and there is a view that markets have already factored that in, so we cannot say for sure what would be the impact after the Fed meeting,” he said.