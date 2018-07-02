BTr awards P11 billion in auction; investors await BSP word on further rate hikes

THE Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) received mixed results in its latest Treasury bills (T-bills) auction on Monday, awarding P11.069 billion from the P15 billion on offer, with investors still waiting for pronouncements from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) on further rate hikes.

National Treasurer Rosalia V. de Leon said the auction committee still got a healthy turnout despite partially awarding the 182- and 364-day tenor buckets as total tenders for the government security were oversubscribed, amounting to P26.512 billion.

“Well you see, except for the 91-day, both the 182- and 364-day moved up, and that’s because of, again, the median inflation forecast of 4.7 [percent]. And also they are expecting, because of the peso depreciating, they say that the BSP needs to hike [rates] again. So they are already putting cushion in terms of the yields for these two tenors,” de Leon said.

The 91-day tenor was awarded a full P4 billion with tenders reaching as much as P14.438 billion; the average annual rate for the security settled at 3.404 percent. This posted a decrease of 8 basis points compared to the previous auction rate of 3.484 percent.

“But the auction, relatively, is still oversubscribed. There is still appetite, and we see liquidity in the domestic market,” she added.

The 182-day IOU was partially awarded P4.029 billion from the P6 billion on offer, with tenders for the security reaching P6.804 billion. The average annual rate was capped at 4.566 percent, showing an increase of 13.7 basis points compared to the 4.429 percent in the previous auction.

For the 364-day tenor, the auction committee decided to partially award P3.040 billion from the P5 billion on offer, with tenders reaching P5.270 billion. The average annual rate was capped at 3.937 percent, higher by 6.4 basis points from the 3.873 percent set in the last auction for the security.

Last month the BTr reported that the government will be implementing a domestic borrowing program of P300 billion for the third quarter of this year, lower than the P325 billion set in the second quarter, on the back of robust collections by the main revenue agencies of the government.

“We also looked at the revenue performance of both BIR [Bureau of Internal Revenue] and BOC [Bureau of Customs]; so far, they have exceeded their targets. We are just tempering the borrowings in reaction to a good collection performance of the both agencies,” she said.