BSP’s new rules on multilateral bank lending to subsidiaries to benefit PHL infra upgrade

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) relaxed its rules on intercountry bank lending to subsidiaries and affiliates—a move aimed to benefit big-ticket, high-priority projects in the country, such as in infrastructure development.

On Friday the Monetary Board announced that it approved the exclusion of all loans guaranteed by multilateral financial institutions, where the Philippine government is a member or shareholder, from the regulatory limits on banks’ loans to their subsidiaries and affiliates.

Under existing regulations, loans guaranteed by multilateral financial institutions are excluded from the Single Borrower’s Limit (SBL) and ceilings on a Director, Officer, Stockholder and their Related Interests (Dosri). The amended regulations extend this exclusion to banks’ loans to subsidiaries and affiliates.

Central Bank Governor Nestor A. Espenilla Jr. told reporters the relaxed rules will enable concerned banks to increase their loan budget available for high-priority projects, like in the infrastructure sector, that attract guarantees from multilateral financial institutions.

“For the purpose of determining compliance with this policy, the BSP considers the International Financial Corp., the Asian Development Bank [ADB] and the Credit Guarantee and Investment Facility as multilateral financial institutions,” the Central Bank said in its statement on Friday.

The current administration vowed to focus on overhauling the state of infrastructure in the country—both in the nation’s capital as well as those in the countryside. Several multilateral financial institutions have since pledged to help in the financing of the government’s “Build, Build, Build” infrastructure program through loans.

Earlier this year, for example, reports showed that the ADB will provide up to $3.8 billion worth of loans to the country—most of which will be spent on infrastructure development, among other high-priority projects.

The BSP said the policy amendment will also promote a level playing field for bank borrowers through consistent application of regulatory limits on credit.

“The rationalization of prudential measures is expected to result in greater flexibilities in financing the country’s large-scale projects for developmental purposes. In addition, the credit-risk mitigant offered by multilateral financial institutions will provide added cushion for the credit-risk exposures of the banking system,” the Central Bank said.