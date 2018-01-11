BSP starts using ‘big data’ in feeling pulse of economy now flashing warning signs

The Philippine Central Bank is beefing up its data tools to get a better handle on a fast-growing economy, which is starting to flash warning signs because of a rapid buildup of debt.

Like central banks across Southeast Asia, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is pushing to capture information from “big data,” drawn from sources such as online search engines, job web sites and proprietary registers. It’s still a new area of exploration for officials, who can use the tools to get a real-time picture of the economy, helping them improve policy-making.

“We’re still rookies,” Zeno Abenoja, a director at the Central Bank, said in an interview in Manila on January 9. “We’re starting with manageable projects. We are building our capacity to analyze, take advantage of big data to take the pulse of the economy.”

In focus is the financial health of companies outside of the banking industry. The Central Bank is working with government agencies like the Securities and Exchange Commission to sift financial statements of listed nonfinancial companies, he added.

“We want to see how healthy their balance sheets are,” Abenoja said. “Are there any trends we can see in terms of their assets, their liabilities, how they fund themselves? It’s a matter of getting the pulse.”

The Southeast Asian economy expanded rapidly last year, posting year-on-year growth of more than 6 percent in each of the first three quarters, as the government ramped up spending on infrastructure projects. While the Central Bank has downplayed risks of an overheating economy, credit growth has surged, as consumers and businesses take advantage of low interest rates.

Total debt of listed companies more than trebled to $135 billion in the eight years through 2017, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The BSP is also building a sentiment index based on how often key economic words appear together in news reports, he said. It’s also looking at expanding big-data sources to real estate, job web sites and online shopping, he added.

“Our big-data efforts accelerated in the past two years, especially with more exposure and training,” he said. “This will give us an idea on what lies ahead, forecasting, while another use could be vulnerability analysis. There are a lot of possibilities.”

Central banks around the world are embracing big data to help monitor potential risks and provide deeper insight into their economies. In Indonesia, for example, the central bank tracks social media and news sites before any policy decision to gauge rate expectations. In Thailand, where the low official unemployment rates may not be a reliable measure of the labor market, the central bank is building its own employment index.