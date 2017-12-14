BSP sees no compelling reason to hike policy rates

Inflation expectations seen stabilizing over the next two years helped cement the decision by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to keep the monetary-policy settings unchanged across the board on Thursday.

At the final rate-setting meeting of the Monetary Board for 2017, the BSP kept its borrowing rate, or the overnight reverse repurchase rate, at 3 percent, with the overnight lending and deposit rates similarly unchanged.

The much-anticipated adjustment to the banks’ deposit reserves was also kept steady at 20 percent.

The BSP similarly kept the forecast inflation unchanged from their last meeting, at 3.2 percent for this year, 3.4 percent for 2018 and 3.2 percent for 2019. These numbers are all within the 2-percent to 4-percent target range for the period.

“The Monetary Board’s decision is based on its assessment that the outlook for the inflation environment has been broadly unchanged. This is indicated by the latest baseline forecasts remaining within the target range of [2 to 4] percentage points for 2018 to 2019,” BSP Governor Nestor A. Espenilla Jr. said in a statement read by Deputy Governor for the Monetary Stability Sector Diwa C. Guinigundo.

Risks to the outlook were seen remaining tilted to the upside as higher inflation pressures from the pending tax-reform program was seen tempered by proposed reforms on rice imports down the line.

Guinigundo also reiterated that local monetary policy crafting, while cognizant of external economic events, has goals all its own and independent from more recent guidance from the US Federal Reserve (the Fed), which favors a tightening bias at the moment.

Guinigundo, in particular, said the BSP does not have to match the tightening moves of the US Fed.

The deputy governor added the BSP has factored in the expected interest-rate hikes by the US Fed and the within-target inflation rates up until 2019, indicating ample monetary policy space for the BSP to respond to risks as and when needed.

The BSP also said geopolitical tensions and lingering uncertainty over macroeconomic policies in advanced economies continue to pose downside risks to the near-term prospects for global economic growth.

Nevertheless, Guinigundo said prospects for domestic economic activity were likely to remain firm on account of strong consumer and business sentiment and ample liquidity in the system.