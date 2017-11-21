BSP seen riding rate-hike series in 2018

Maybank Philippines forecasts the Philippines putting on dampeners on the economy with a series of interest-rate adjustments beginning next year to help ensure continued economic expansion over the long horizon.

Although the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has thus far made only token policy-neutral moves to bleed price pressures every now and then, the chief economist at Maybank, Suhaimi Ilias, said the BSP would likely deliver two 25-basis point hikes in 2018.

The first adjustment was seen implemented in the second quarter, and the other adjustment expected in the October-to-December period the same year.

The BSP only recently kept the policy settings unchanged, despite the elevated inflation forecast averaging of 3.4 percent in 2018.

This compares against government target inflation averaging 2 percent to

4 percent.

“We have different economic and business cycles, and adjustments in monetary policy by the US [Federal Reserve] does not necessarily warrant a corresponding response in monetary policy from the BSP,” BSP Deputy Governor Diwa C. Guinigundo said at the November 9 rate-setting meeting of the Monetary Board.

But Ilias said the BSP will eventually have to shift into a more hawkish stance to manage pockets of risks that are even now beginning to get more pronounced.

“Obviously, there’s a need to manage or address domestic macro issues, especially [now] that the pressure on the peso has skewed to the [upside], the current account has shifted from surplus to deficit, as well the effects of inflation, which is actually on an upward trend,” the economist said at a public forum that Maybank hosted on Tuesday

in Makati City.

According to Ilias, the Philippines will be riding a wave of higher interest rates seen developing next year, starting with the US Federal Open Market Committee executing a total 75 basis-point interest-rate increase in 2018.

The Maybank economist further said the country’s neighbors were to make their own interest-rate adjustments, as well, in 2018, with the Indonesian benchmark policy rate likely adjusted higher to 4.5 percent, from the current 4.25 percent.

Thailand was also seen to lift its benchmark rate to 1.75 percent next year, from the current 1.5 percent.

Ilias also forecasts Malaysia’s policy rate raised higher to 3.25 percent toward the end of 2018, from the current 3 percent, while Singapore’s were to hit 1.55 percent, from estimated 1.2 percent by year’s end.

At the recently concluded rate-setting meeting of the Monetary Board, the seven-man MB once again kept the overnight reverse repurchase rate at 3 percent, while also keeping steady the interest rate on overnight lending and the special deposit windows.

The banks’ deposit-reserve ratios were also left unchanged.