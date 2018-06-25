BSP projects FDI at $1 billion higher by end-2018

PROSPECTS for foreign investments intended for long-term yield turned more optimistic for 2018, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’s (BSP) latest assessment showed. However, expectations for short-term foreign investments continue to be weak for the year.

In the Central Bank’s most latest assessment of economic projections for the year, the country’s central monetary authority revised the Philippines’s foreign direct investments (FDI) projection upward to now hit $9.2 billion by the end of the year.

This is a $1-billion revision from the $8.2 billion projection earlier.

FDI is the type of investment that is often more coveted, as it stays longer in the economy and creates job opportunities for locals. It is also not easily pulled out of the market unlike its shorter-term counterpart, the foreign portfolio investments.

Just recently, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) expressed optimism on the country’s ability to raise its FDI over the near to medium term, citing strong domestic reform momentum in the areas of taxation and capital market development.

Latest data from the BSP show a 43.5-percent rise in the aggregate FDI for the first three months of the year, owing largely to what the BSP dubbed as “investors’ continued positive outlook on the Philippine economy on the back of sound macroeconomic fundamentals and robust growth prospects.”

The growth in FDI in the first quarter of 2018 resulted in a net inflow of $2.2 billion, higher than the $1.5 billion seen in the same period last year.

The new projection means the country must be able to attract at least $2.33 billion in net FDI inflows per quarter for the rest of 2018.

The projection on foreign portfolio investments (FPI), however, paint a contrasting picture, as the BSP opted to keep their projection at a net outflow of $900 million by the end of the year.

FPIs are known as “hot” or “speculative” money because they are easily pulled in and out of the local platforms in the slight change of global and local sentiment.

Latest data from the BSP showed a significant rise in the FPI net outflows in May this year, hitting $206 million for the month. This is compared to the $24-million net outflows recorded in May 2017. The BSP attributed hot money net outflows to local and international worries that hound investors.

On the local front, investors were particularly concerned about the weaker peso and the effect of higher oil prices on local inflation.

Hot money investors were also swayed by the higher United States treasury yields and the renewed geopolitical tension between the US and China, according to the BSP.