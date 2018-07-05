BSP, Palace frame 5.2% June inflation differently

THE Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) went back to the drawing board on Thursday, after local inflation hit the upper end of their expectations for June this year, prompting Central Bank Governor Nestor A. Espenilla Jr. to call it a “setback.”

This, as the President’s spokesman said it was not surprising, because there’s “money going around” as a result of the extra cash in pocket unleashed by the tax-reform law, and the multibillion-peso infrastructure program for which the government spent on average P56 billion monthly in the first five months.

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) on Thursday had reported local inflation to have shot up to 5.2 percent in June this year.

The surge was attributed to the higher prices of heavily weighted food and nonalcoholic beverages during the month, compared to their prices in the same month last year.

Prices of alcoholic beverages and tobacco also climbed sharply, due largely to the effect of excise taxes on these particular products. A further adjustment in the increments of taxes on tobacco products has been implemented starting this month.

The 5.2-percent inflation in June brought the average growth of consumer prices for the first half of the year to 4.3 percent—a third of a percentage point off of the government’s 2-percent to 4- percent target range.

It is also higher than the previous month’s 4.6 percent and more than twofold of June 2017’s 2.5-percent inflation print.

At this rate, the country needs to have an average monthly inflation of 3.7 percent in the next half of 2018 to hang on to the government’s target range—a scenario that is highly unlikely, according to the Central Bank.

Higher than expected

The June inflation breached both the Department of Finance’s (DOF) and the BSP’s forecasts for the month.

“The higher-than-expected June inflation outcome is a setback,” Central Bank Governor Nestor A. Espenilla Jr. told reporters in a statement following the PSA’s inflation announcement on Thursday morning.

Malacañang, however, said the inflation rate hitting 5.2 percent year-on-year in June is “not something that we should be alarmed” about.

Presidential Spokesman Harry L. Roque Jr. said that the June inflation is “higher than

usual” but he explained that the inflation is bound to happen if there’s money going around.

“There’s money from taxes that’s paid by those who are earning 250,000. There’s money because of the economic activity spurred by the ‘Build, Build, Build.’ But it is not something to worry about. It’s within historical amounts,” he said, referring to the government’s massive infrastructure program.

Earlier this week, the finance department forecast inflation to have hit 4.9 percent

in June.

The BSP, on the other hand, said June inflation may have hit somewhere between 4.3 percent and 5.1 percent.

The sudden strong acceleration of inflation during the month came in contrast to the mood set by the BSP in their June 20 meeting, where inflation forecasts were scaled back to account for the tamer-than-expected May inflation.

In particular, for 2018, the inflation was lowered to 4.5 percent, from the earlier 4.6-percent forecast. The projection was also adjusted accordingly for 2019, with next year’s inflation expected to hit 3.3 percent from the earlier 3.4-percent projection.

A review will be in place

These forecasts, however, are now subject to reviews and possible revisions following the development in the June inflation print.

“We will review and update our situational assessment and forecast inflation path. This will shape the strength and timing of our next monetary policy response to firmly anchor inflation expectations,” Espenilla said in his statement.

In their last monetary policy meeting, the BSP hiked its rates anew in an effort to lock down rising inflationary pressures in the policy horizon.

The June 20 monetary policy hike of 25 basis points was the second in a row for this year.

The Monetary Board argued that the elevated inflation expectations for 2018 and the risks of possible second-round effects from ongoing price pressures “argued for follow-through monetary policy action.”

Espenilla also left the door open for more rate hikes in the future, saying the BSP is “prepared to take further policy action as needed to achieve its price and financial stability objectives.”

Calls for more hikes

ING Bank Manila economist Joey Cuyegkeng said the BSP would need to pull another hike as soon as possible despite the already back-to-back monetary policy hike already made in the last two meetings.

“The high inflation point for June would likely require further monetary policy response as early as the August meeting. Real policy rate is deeper in the red, indicating that a more aggressive economic policy response would be needed,” Cuyegkeng said.

IHS Markit economist Bernard Aw also earlier said the current rise of consumer prices may translate to second-round effects, particularly in the manufacturing sector, thus strengthening the case for another rate hike for the year.

“The depreciation of the peso, increased taxes, supply shortages, higher global commodity prices, especially for fuel, all contributed to inflation,” Aw said.

“As a result, factory gate price hikes remained sharp, which could feed through to consumer inflation in coming months, thereby adding to expectations for further rate hikes,” he added.

The BSP reiterated its stance on Thursday, saying it will continue to enact appropriate measures to pull inflation back to the ground.

“The BSP reaffirms its strong commitment to ensure that inflation returns to within the 2 percent-to-4 percent target range as soon as possible,” Espenilla said.

The next monetary policy meeting of the BSP is on August 9. This will be the Monetary Board’s fifth monetary policy setting meeting for the year.

Inflation drivers

Under the massive infrastructure program, 75 infrastructure projects are expected to be rolled out with a total budget of around P8 trillion to P9 trillion to usher in what the Duterte administration calls the “golden age of infrastructure.”

Secretary Roque, meanwhile, also noted that the increase in the price of petroleum led to the P1 increase in the jeepney fare.

A provisional fare increase of P1 for the first 4 kilometers for public-utility jeepneys plying National Capital Region, Region 3 and Region 4 routes was approved by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board on Wednesday.

LTFRB Chairman Martin Delgra said the LTFRB consulted with the National Economic and Development Authority and considered the rise of oil prices in approving the order.

Roque assured the public, however, that if the price of petroleum goes down, there will be corresponding adjustments as well.

He added that the importation of Russian diesel is ongoing, but noted the problem is that the country doesn’t have enough depots. “But I think the government is encouraging the private sector to build depots now, because we are really focusing on energy

security,” he said.

On Monday the interagency Development Budget Coordinating Council (DBCC) raised its inflation forecast for 2018. They are expecting inflation to be in the range of 4 to 4.5 percent. This forecast is higher than their previous forecast of 2 percent to 4 percent.

For 2019 to 2022, DBCC maintained their forecast at 2 to 4 percent.

Budget Secretary Benjamin E. Diokno also said on Monday that they expect inflation to taper off in the second half of the year and oil prices to stabilize.

The rising costs of goods was blamed partly on the implementation of the first package of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) law, in which new excise taxes were slapped on oil, cigarettes, sugary drinks and vehicles, among other goods to compensate for the restructured personal-income tax regime. Taxpayers with an income of P250,000 and below became tax-exempt starting this year.

In a statement, research group IBON said the runaway inflation is also due to the peso depreciation and rising global oil prices combined with the TRAIN law. “Among these, TRAIN’s higher consumption taxes are directly within the government’s control and it can immediately arrest the tax-driven portion of inflation if it chooses to do so,” the group said.

It also noted that the June inflation rate may appear to be the fastest in only five years because available estimates using the current base are only until 2013.

IBON noted, however, “that inflation today would already be the fastest in nearly a decade, or since March 2009, using inflation data according to the previous base year [2006=100] as an approximation.”

IBON Executive Director Sonny Africa said in a statement the runaway inflation hits poor Filipinos the hardest. “The cumulative impact of high inflation is that the poor will eat less, walk more, forego spending on medicines and treatment, scrimp on their utilities, and have nothing for emergencies.”

Moderate the impact

He noted that in the short term, the government can suspend TRAIN to moderate inflation and provide relief to millions of poor Filipinos and that it can work toward eventually reforming the tax-reform package to become genuinely progressive rather than regressive and anti-poor.

As for the longer term, Africa said the government can manage the impact of rising global oil prices through responsible regulation of the oil industry.

To arrest the peso’s decline, the options includes identifying and overcoming: the long-standing agricultural and industrial backwardness at the root of the country’s chronic trade deficit; the over-reliance on overseas remittances for foreign exchange; and the over-reliance on foreign debt and investment.