BSP on the pitfalls of virtual-currency transactions

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) urged the public to exercise caution when transacting in so-called virtual currencies, such as the Bitcoin.

In an advisory, the BSP said while virtual currencies potentially have benefits, financial consumers must bear in mind important security considerations.

“While recognizing the potential benefits, the BSP is equally cognizant of the attendant risks, particularly, their propensity to be used in illicit activities, such as money laundering and terrorist financing,” the BSP said.

“The BSP does not, in any way, endorse virtual currencies as legal tender, store of value or as an investment vehicle,” it quickly added.

Virtual currencies—Bitcoins are its most popular—are a form of digital money not issued by any central bank. Unlike electronic money that is backed by cash for the entirety of its value, virtual

currencies are not backed by any commodity but by the ability of their holder to exchange them for goods.

In the Philippines virtual currencies are gaining popularity as a medium of exchange due to their ability to move funds at a much faster, cheaper and more

convenient way.

“With the recent price surge of virtual currencies, such as Bitcoins, the BSP has observed that an increasing number of individuals or entities may be tempted to

‘invest’ in virtual-currency pyramid schemes disguised as initial coin offerings or virtual-currency investment products,” the BSP said.

“The public is, therefore, advised to exercise caution regarding the acquisition, possession, trading of virtual currencies or dealing with virtual currency-related offers,” it added. The BSP reiterated that unlike stocks or debt notes, virtual currencies are not backed by any company or commodity and their price is purely dependent on market demand and supply.

“As such, investing in virtual currencies presents a highly speculative and risky undertaking that might result into huge financial losses,” the BSP said.

To minimize risks, the BSP urged existing and prospective virtual-currency users to deal only with BSP-registered virtual-currency exchanges and maintain only a sufficient amount of virtual currency enough to address transaction requirements.

“Virtual-currency users should properly secure their virtual-currency holdings and observe security tips to protect the confidentiality and integrity of personal information and transaction details,” the BSP added.

Since its conception, the BSP has warned the public of the pitfalls of involving oneself in virtual-currency transactions.

Formal regulatory guidelines were adopted in early 2017 requiring virtual-currency exchanges or businesses engaged in the exchange of virtual currencies in the Philippines to register with the BSP as remittance and transfer companies.