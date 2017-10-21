BSP notes strong optimism among businesses, consumers

Economic activity is likely to remain positive in the next few months, owing to strong consumer and business sentiment, as well as the improved pace of recovery in the global economy.

In the recently published highlights of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’s (BSP) Monetary Board, the monetary authority said prospects for aggregate demand in the next few quarters are “expected to remain positive.” Reasons cited include the outturn of strong optimism both in local firms and Filipino households for the remainder of the year, particularly during the forthcoming holiday season.

“Consumer sentiment for the third quarter of the year remained upbeat, but turned more optimistic for the fourth quarter of the year due to respondents’ expectations of additional income, an improvement in peace and order situation and availability of more jobs,” the BSP said.

Just this week, President Duterte declared the liberation of Marawi from terrorist influence after about five months of war in the region. The unrest left over a thousand people dead and has caused the president to declare martial law over the entire Mindanao area.

“Meanwhile, business sentiment turned less optimistic in the third quarter but rose for the quarter ahead in the fourth quarter of 2017 due to anticipated holiday spending and harvest season,” the Central Bank said.

However, the BSP warned that while expectations are positive for this year’s harvest season in the months of October to December, weather pressures are likely to dampen sector’s prospects moving forward.

“Weather forecast models, as of September 2017, predicted an increasing chance of a La Niña phenomenon in the fourth quarter of 2017,” the Central Bank said.

The Central Bank also noted the positive development in the world economic growth as positive prospects to global growth increase the chances of stronger exports for the country down the line, among other things.

“The recovery in global economic growth appears to have broadened. Economic activity in the United States, euro area and Japan expanded faster, while GDP [gross domestic product] growth in China was stronger than expected,” the central bank said.

“Based on the PMI [Purchasing Managers’ Index] indices, global economic activity improved generally due to the stronger growth of manufacturing production in developed economies,” the BSP added.

This outlook is backed by the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) most recent world economic outlook, with the global monetary authority saying the global upswing in economic activity is “strengthening”. It currently projects growth to rise 3.6 percent for the entire world in 2017 and 3.7 percent in 2018.

“Broad-based upward revisions in the euro area, Japan, emerging Asia, emerging Europe and Russia more than offset downward revisions for the United States and the United Kingdom,” the IMF said.

“But the recovery is not complete: while the baseline outlook is strengthening, growth remains weak in many countries, and inflation is below target in most advanced economies,” it added.

IMF Resident Representative to the Philippines Yongzheng Yang, meanwhile, said they maintained the 6.6 percent growth forecast for the Philippines this year on the back of continued robust domestic demand driven by investment and consumption, and fiscal policy is supportive of growth.

This forecast is the highest among the nations in south east Asia.

The local economy grew at 6.4 percent in the first quarter of the year and 6.5 percent in the second quarter of the year.

ING Bank Manila economist believes that growth in the country may exceed 6 percent anew in the third quarter of the year, as the needed boost in government spending would support the above 6-percent growth momentum in the third quarter. The Philippine Statistics Authority is expected to report the country’s GDP numbers in November.

The government’s growth target range for this year remains at 6.5 percent to 7.5 percent.