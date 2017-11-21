BSP has ready tools to prevent overheating of local economy

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) again moved to assuage fears over economic overheating, assuring the markets that it is ready to take action to avoid such a scenario.

In his keynote address in the 2017 Security Bank Economic Forum on Tuesday, BSP Governor Nestor A. Epenilla Jr. said the Central Bank is ready to deploy tools in its arsenal should pockets of instability become more evident in the economy down the line.

“The risk of economic overheating has been raised by some analysts. We do not believe that we are there yet, and we remain very vigilant to avoid it,” Espenilla said, adding that the level of credit growth remains “manageable.”

Latest data from the Central Bank show bank lending growing by 21.1 percent in end-September, faster than the previous month’s 20.4 percent.

Espenilla said the credit-to-GDP ratio of 63.6 percent as of the second quarter was still one of the lowest by far in Asia, indicating relatively low overall leverage.

“Bank loans are diversified across economic sectors and are backed by durable economic activity, with 89 percent going into production sectors,” Espenilla argued.

“Moreover, BSP monetary operations indicate just sufficient domestic liquidity to support expansion and, amid strong growth in liquidity, inflation dynamics remain very manageable,” the governor said.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently flagged the rapid expansion of the economy and the risks of overheating down the line.

“The combination of high-credit growth, buoyant private investment and fiscal expansion without tax reform could lead to overheating of the economy,” the IMF said.