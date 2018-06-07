BSP: Forex reserves stay ample despite 3-year low

THE country’s primary cushion against potential financial imbalances and shocks slipped into a fresh three-year low in May, but the Central Bank remained firm that the level is still enough to finance the country’s dollar needs.

The decline in the international price of gold and the lower gains from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’s international investments mainly pushed the BSP’s gross international reserves (GIR) to edge lower this May, hitting $78.97 billion during the month.

This is the lowest the GIR has been since November 2014, when it hit $78.68 billion.

It is also the GIR’s second consecutive declining month, with a $641-million discrepancy from the $79.61 billion GIR level seen in the previous month.

Bulk of the month-on-month decline was seen in the BSP’s foreign investments, hitting $63.71 billion from the $64.52 billion in the previous year.

Its gold holdings was also a culprit, with the BSP’s gold stock hitting $8.196 billion from the previous month’s $8.25 billion.

The BSP also attributed the “marginal” decline in the GIR level to outflows arising from the foreign-exchange operations of the BSP, payments made by the national government (NG) for its maturing foreign-exchange obligations.

The BSP also said the decline could have been larger, had it not been partially tempered by the NG’s net foreign currency deposits.

The BSP, however, stood firm that the GIR level remains adequate to support the economy’s growing needs.

“The end-May 2018 level of GIR serves as an ample external liquidity buffer and is equivalent to 7.7 months’ worth of imports of goods, and payments of services and primary income,” the BSP said.

“It is also equivalent to 5.4 times the country’s short-term external debt based on original maturity and 3.9 times based on residual maturity,” it added.